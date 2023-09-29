Search icon

29th Sep 2023

School bus overturns ‘with a number of casualties’ after M53 motorway crash

Steve Hopkins

The school involved has released a statement

A “number of casualties” have been reported after a school bus overturned in a crash on a motorway in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said it received a call for help after the bus “struck a reservation” on Junction 5 of the M53 shortly before 8am.

Calday Grange Grammar School confirmed one of its coaches was involved in the incident on the M53.

A statement posted by the school on X reads: “A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention.

“If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue said crews arrived at the scene at 8.16am “to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties”, according to local media.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 5 at Ellesmere Port and junction 4 at Bebbington.

Merseyside Police advised the public to avoid the crash scene and advised there would be “significant delays.”

Merseyside Police,road traffic accident

