McDonald’s slashes prices of two menu favourites for one day only

McDonald’s is slashing the price of Big Macs and another menu favourite, but you’ll have to be quick to make the most of the offer.

For today only (February 26), the fast food chain is cutting the cost of Big Macs from £4.99 to £1.49, and the cost of double McMuffins from £4.39 to £1.99.

The better-than-half-price deal on the Big Macs will run from 11am, whilst the McMuffin offer will only be from 5am to 11am.

To get the basement price on the two fan favourite items, customers will have to use the McDonald’s app. The offers are available on the app for both picking up at a restaurant or through delivery.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 199 points when grabbing a Double McMuffin and 149 points when picking up a Big Mac.

“There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.”

This month has seen the return of some favourites as well, with the Big Tasty, Mozzarella Dippers and the much-loved breakfast wrap back on the menu.

There’s also been the addition of some new items such as the chain’s ‘spiciest burger ever’ and two special pink desserts – Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie and KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry.

But this has meant some items have had to make way, including the popular Steakhouse Stack.

Related links:

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

McDonald’s fans stunned after finding out what Sweet ‘n’ Sour sauce is made from