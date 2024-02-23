Search icon

23rd Feb 2024

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s meals are pretty indestructible

Iceland’s last McDonald’s closed back in 2009, but people have been left stunned after finding out that one of the last meals to be sold in the country still looks in pretty good condition.

The hamburger and fries are still so good looking, in fact, that they are even on display at Snotra House – a hostel in the south of the country.

“The old guy is still there, feeling quite well. It still looks quite good actually,” Siggi Sigurdur, the owner of the hostel, told BBC News back in 2019.

“It’s a fun thing, of course, but it makes you think about what you are eating. There is no mould, it’s only the paper wrapping that looks old.”

The decade-old burger and fries are such an intriguing prospect that the hostel even runs a livestream of the meal on their website, which is said to regularly achieve 400,000 views.

Iceland hasn’t had a McDonald’s since 2009

Despite being a wealthy European nation, Iceland has lived without a McDonald’s on its land since 2009.

For those who are used to seeing the golden arches almost everywhere they go, it seems rather curious that Iceland doesn’t have a single one.

Well, in 2008, the country suffered an economic collapse that left their currency, the Icelandic króna, incredibly weak.

As a result, this meant the imported produce needed under McDonald’s regulations were far too expensive for the existing outlets to continue being profitable.

Following the closure of the beloved chain, Icelanders were introduced to a new outlet called Metro.

Although nothing is ever going to be the same as the classic Maccies, some of the original menu items remain, so Icelanders can still get somewhat of a fix of the popular fast food.

