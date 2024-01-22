Search icon

Food

22nd Jan 2024

Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

Charlie Herbert

Huge

McDonald’s has announced a menu update for February, which includes the return of the much-loved mozzarella dippers with salsa dip.

On February 7, the dippers will be back on the menu alongside two pink desserts for Valentine’s Day and an iconic burger.

McDonald’s has unveiled two new pink-themed hot and cold desserts this February – Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie and KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry plus the Nestlé classic – KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry.

The new sweet treats will be available exclusively on the McDonald’s app for the first two days of their launch (February 7-8). Customers can simply place their order on the app to enjoy these delicious treats before they arrive in restaurants.

(McDonald’s)

The Ruby McFlurry will cost £2.19, or £1.59 for the mini version, whilst the Raspberry and White Chocolate pie will cost £1.99.

The Big Tasty and Big Tasty with Bacon will also be returning, costing £7.69 and £8.49 respectively.

The Big Tasty will be back on the menu (McDonald’s)

And cheese lovers will be delighted by the comeback of Mozzarella Dippers with Salsa. These sticks of Mozzarella cheese are coated in breadcrumbs and served with Salsa dip, and will also be available to buy as a sharebox.

The portion of three sticks will cost £2.39, whilst the sharebox of nine will be £6.49.

The Mozzarella Dippers are back (McDonald’s)

Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, Mozzarella Dippers and Mozzarella Dippers Sharebox will be available at all restaurants in UK & Ireland on Wednesday, February 7.

All of the new and returning items will be available until March 12.

Related links:

McDonald’s fans demand Breakfast Bagel return after comeback of Breakfast Wrap

Topics:

Fast Food,McDonald's menu,McDonalds

RELATED ARTICLES

McDonald’s makes major change to menu as five items make a comeback today

Fast Food

McDonald’s makes major change to menu as five items make a comeback today

By JOE

McDonald’s launches new menu for 2024

Fast Food

McDonald’s launches new menu for 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People think McDonald’s knows something we don’t after opening store in middle of nowhere with no electricity

McDonalds

People think McDonald’s knows something we don’t after opening store in middle of nowhere with no electricity

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s creates Frankenstein ‘Land Air & Sea’ burger that needs to be seen to be believed

Beef

McDonald’s creates Frankenstein ‘Land Air & Sea’ burger that needs to be seen to be believed

By Simon Bland

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By Alex Finnis

Student eats free KFC for a year by claiming he works at head office

Arrested

Student eats free KFC for a year by claiming he works at head office

By James Dawson

17 fucked-up pizzas that are an insult to pizza

Fails

17 fucked-up pizzas that are an insult to pizza

By Rich Cooper

Domino’s is now selling doner kebab pizzas

Domino's

Domino’s is now selling doner kebab pizzas

By Wil Jones

Maccies is giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

Food

Maccies is giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

By JOE

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

By Nina McLaughlin

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

By Nina McLaughlin

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

By Callum Boyle

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

Cosplay

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

By Steve Hopkins

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Football

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

Gaming

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Euro 2016 travellers are shocked by how much Paris stinks right now

Euro 2016

Euro 2016 travellers are shocked by how much Paris stinks right now

By Declan Cashin

Benson Henderson’s second fight in Bellator will be a fascinating match-up

Bellator

Benson Henderson’s second fight in Bellator will be a fascinating match-up

By Darragh Murphy

Copenhagen: Chilling video shows shopping mall gunman who killed three in random attack

Copenhagen

Copenhagen: Chilling video shows shopping mall gunman who killed three in random attack

By Kieran Galpin

Beloved TikTok star and Capuchin Monkey George has passed away

Capuchin

Beloved TikTok star and Capuchin Monkey George has passed away

By Kieran Galpin

5 footballing moments that lifted us out of our seats

Champions League

5 footballing moments that lifted us out of our seats

By JOE

Video: Mad Max fan makes flamethrower ukulele

Fire

Video: Mad Max fan makes flamethrower ukulele

By JOE

Load more stories