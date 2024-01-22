Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

Huge

McDonald’s has announced a menu update for February, which includes the return of the much-loved mozzarella dippers with salsa dip.

On February 7, the dippers will be back on the menu alongside two pink desserts for Valentine’s Day and an iconic burger.

McDonald’s has unveiled two new pink-themed hot and cold desserts this February – Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie and KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry plus the Nestlé classic – KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry.

The new sweet treats will be available exclusively on the McDonald’s app for the first two days of their launch (February 7-8). Customers can simply place their order on the app to enjoy these delicious treats before they arrive in restaurants.

The Ruby McFlurry will cost £2.19, or £1.59 for the mini version, whilst the Raspberry and White Chocolate pie will cost £1.99.

The Big Tasty and Big Tasty with Bacon will also be returning, costing £7.69 and £8.49 respectively.

The Big Tasty will be back on the menu (McDonald’s)

And cheese lovers will be delighted by the comeback of Mozzarella Dippers with Salsa. These sticks of Mozzarella cheese are coated in breadcrumbs and served with Salsa dip, and will also be available to buy as a sharebox.

The portion of three sticks will cost £2.39, whilst the sharebox of nine will be £6.49.

The Mozzarella Dippers are back (McDonald’s)

Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, Mozzarella Dippers and Mozzarella Dippers Sharebox will be available at all restaurants in UK & Ireland on Wednesday, February 7.

All of the new and returning items will be available until March 12.

