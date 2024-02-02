Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

McDonald’s to axe ‘best ever burger’ next week

Charlie Herbert

‘This is one of the best burgers I have ever tasted’

One of McDonald’s ‘best burgers ever’ is being dropped from the fast food chain’s menu next week.

In the last few weeks, there have been some brilliant additions to the Maccies menu.

First it was the return of the Breakfast Wrap. Then the chain announced Mozzarella Dippers are coming back. And this week, Maccies launched its spiciest burger ever.

To celebrate the month of Valentine’s, some new pink themed desserts are also arriving this month.

The items joining the menu from February 7 are:

  • Big Tasty – £7.69
  • Big Tasty with Bacon – £8.49
  • Mozzarella Dippers with a salsa dip – £2.39
  • Mozzarella Dippers sharebox with salsa dip – £6.49
  • KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry – £2.19
  • KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry mini – £1.59
  • KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry – £2.19
  • KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry mini – £1.59
  • Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie – £1.99

But there’s only a certain amount of space on the Maccies menu, so some items are having to make way for the new additions, including a much-loved burger which some have labelled the ‘best ever McDonald’s burger.’

The burger in question is the Steakhouse Stack, which is made up of two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy and raw onions and lettuce before being topped with a an indulgent peppercorn sauce, all in a toasted bun.

The Steakhouse Stack is leaving the menu from February 6 (McDonald’s)

Writing on social media, one fan raved: “Is it just me, or does anyone else think the Steakhouse Stack might be the best burger @McDonalds has ever done!!?”

Another said: “The steakhouse stack burger at McDonald’s is literally the best burger ever.”

Someone else commented: “This is one of the best burgers I have ever tasted, had a really nice kick to it too and peppercorn sauce is my fave – would definitely recommend it.”

Other items being shifted off the menu along with the Steakhouse Stack from February 6 are:

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry
  • Cadbury Caramel McFlurry
  • Cheesy Garlic Bites with Rich Tomato Dip
  • The Fajita Chicken One
  • The Fajita Chicken One (Grilled)

Only time will if they make a return.

