McDonald’s to release their spiciest burger ever

It’s part of a major collaboration

McDonald’s is launching its spiciest burger ever in a matter of days.

The fast food giant is launching its first ever UK food collaboration as it teams up with Frank’s RedHot for a brand new McSpicy.

McDonald’s spiciest burger to date features a fiery 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, Jalapeños, lettuce, Emmental cheese, jalapenos and onion, all in a sesame seed bun.

To take the burger to a stratospheric level of spice, it will also include Frank’s never-before-seen-in-the-UK RedHot Mayo.

The McSpicy x Frank’s Red Hot will be arriving on the menu from Wednesday, February 7. It will cost £5.59 and will be around for six weeks (or whilst stocks last).

Thomas O’Neil, Head of Menu at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We know how much our customers love spice, and were blown away by the reaction to the McSpicy since it first launched as a limited-edition back in July 2021, growing to a permanent resident on our main menu.”

“This collaboration with Frank’s RedHot gave us such an exciting opportunity to build on an already iconic product and create something genuinely spicy but also delicious that we know both McDonald’s and Frank’s RedHot customers will love. We’re really looking forward to seeing the reaction”.

