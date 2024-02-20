Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

Search icon

Move aside, Maccies. There’s a new breakfast in town.

McDonald’s could be about to be dethroned by a new American entrant into the fast food breakfast market, with Popeyes offering meal deals at under £2 to allow Brits to size up the competition. 

Home of the famous Louisiana Chicken, the latest US franchise to hit the UK market had punters queuing up from 5am in the morning to get a taste of its menu when it first opened outlets a few years back. 

Since then, the fast-food chain has grown to 38 locations across the country including five drive-thrus, with 30 new sites planned in the next 12 months including in Birmingham, Aberdeen, Swansea and several parts of London. 

Fans of a McDonald’s breakfast might want to take note too, with a first look at its new menu suggesting Popeyes could be about to blow the competition out of the water. 

Bringing a New Orleans spin to one of the nation’s favourite breakfast items, the star of the show is the Popeyes Big Cajun Roll, which consists of a sausage patty, a Cajun hash brown, a free range egg and four smoked streaky bacon rashers, layered with gooey American cheese, topped off with a swirl of Cajun ketchup and sandwiched in a perfectly toasted, premium brioche bun.

The menu also features a bargain Bacon Roll meal deal for just £1.99 for a limited time, meaning sarnie fans can get a Bacon Roll, Hash Brown and a drink, all for less than £2.

Those keen on a kick of signature New Orleans spice can also opt to customise their meal by swapping the ketchup for Cajun Ketchup and the hash brown for a Cajun Hash Brown at no extra cost – both feature a hearty pinch of New Orleans spirit, courtesy of Popeyes’ authentic Cajun spice blend.

All rolls and muffins on the menu come with a meal deal option as standard, meaning breakfast-lovers can level up their chosen item with the addition of a Hash Brown (Traditional or Cajun), as well as a soft drink, tea, or coffee – for as little as £1 extra.

Popeyes has also got those with a sweet tooth covered, offering their Signature Louisiana Biscuit in a variety of breakfast-friendly formats – including a Cinnamon Sugar-dusted Biscuit (£1.75), or try the Original Biscuit and Nutella (£1.99), Hartley’s Strawberry Jam (£1.99) or Honey (£1.50). The biscuit is a fluffy, flakey delicacy hailing from the Southern states of America, which some might liken to a British scone, but with a lighter and creamier consistency as a result of its buttermilk base. Delicious!

The menu also features all the British grab-and-go breakfast classics, including a veggie-friendly Egg and Cheese Muffin (£3.50) alongside bacon or sausage variations (also £3.50). For those in need of some serious morning fuel, both the Bacon, Egg and Cheese Muffin and the Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin can be doubled up for just 49p. For those after something lighter – and fruitier! – the English Muffin with Hartley’s Strawberry Jam is a popular option (£1.99).

Dave Hoskins, Head of Food at Popeyes, said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out our delicious Breakfast Menu nationwide this month, including restaurants in Nottingham, Liverpool, Brighton, Cambridge, Reading, Cardiff and Plymouth, so more people can kick start their day with a taste of New Orleans.

“We’ve designed our menu to shake up the UK grab-and-go breakfast scene, taking breakfast classics and levelling them up with a pinch of Popeyes spice. From Cajun Rolls to Cajun Ketchup, we’re excited for our fans to start their morning right with a Popeyes breakfast, and keep life poppin’ with a bit of Louisiana spirit.”

The menu roll-out comes after Popeyes announced plans to double its estate in 2024, opening over 30 new locations by the end of year, to firmly cement its presence in all four corners of the UK.

The full Breakfast Menu will be available nationwide from 20th February in Popeyes® restaurants, drive-thrus and via delivery,** from opening until 11am.

Here’s the menu in full:

Popeyes UK Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Rolls:

Big Breakfast Roll – Plain/Brown Sauce/Ketchup/Cajun Ketchup – £4.50

Big Breakfast Roll – Plain/Brown Sauce/Ketchup/Cajun Ketchup Meal – £5.75

Big Cajun Roll – £4.99

Big Cajun Roll Meal – £5.99

Bacon Roll – Plain/Brown Sauce/Ketchup/Cajun Ketchup – £1.99

Bacon Roll – Plain/Brown Sauce/Ketchup/Cajun Ketchup Meal – £2.99

Breakfast Muffins:

Egg and Cheese Muffin Vegetarian – £3.50

English Muffin with Hartley’s Strawberry Jam – £1.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin – £3.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin Meal – £4.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin – £3.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin Meal – £4.50

Double Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin – £3.99

Double Bacon Egg and Cheese Muffin Meal – £4.99

Double Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin – £3.99

Double Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin Meal – £4.99

Sweet:

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit – £1.75

Biscuit with Honey – £1.50

Biscuit with Nutella – £1.99

Biscuit with Hartley’s Strawberry Jam – £1.99

Sides:

Hash Brown – £1.50

Cajun Hash Brown – £1.50

Topics:

Breakfast,mcdonald's breakfast,McDonalds,Popeyes

