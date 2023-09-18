Search icon

Entertainment

18th Sep 2023

Sara Pascoe says there are multiple predators in the comedy industry

Charlie Herbert

Sara Pascoe says there is 'more than one predator' in the comedy industry

She said comedians had tried to set up a union on several occasions to protect themselves

Sara Pascoe has said there is ‘more than one’ sexual predator in the comedy industry, including a “man that’s assaulted men.”

In an interview with the Independent, Pascoe said a group of female and male comedians had tried “setting up a union” three times in the past to protect themselves from predators.

She told the publication: “We kept thinking that’s the problem – if we had a good enough union, there’d be a place where you could go and say: ‘There’s this person getting women drunk at festivals and taking advantage of them.’”

Pasco explained that due to laws around libel, it’s hard to accuse someone of sexual assault without clear proof, adding that you “can’t just tweet about it.”

She said that fame also “complicates it” particularly if the person you’re accusing is more successful or famous.

Pascoe said: “If you do the same job as someone, and they’re successful and you’re not – which is what’s happened with this particular predator – and you have this horrible thing happen to you at the beginning of your career, and you want to continue in that career, then your literal choice is: am I known for ever as the person that person assaulted? Do I want everyone in comedy to know this about me? All you can do is offer better support as an industry.”

Sara Pascoe has appeared on shows including Have I Got News for You, QI, Mock the Week and Would I Lie To You (Getty)

She went on to say that there was more than one predator she could think of, including a “man that’s assaulted men.”

This isn’t the first time that the stand-up comic has spoken about an unnamed alleged sexual predator in the comedy industry.

Last year, she appeared on an episode of Katherine Ryan’s Amazon Prime show ‘Backstage with Katherine Ryan’, in which the pair spoke about an unnamed comedian who they both “believe is a predator.”

Ryan told Pascoe: “I’ve done a show with someone who you and I believe is a predator.”

The Canadian comic said she was unsure if it was okay to worked with the person in question but said it was “such a messy thing because I don’t have proof – what, am I not supposed to feed my children because of someone else?”

Pasco responded: “Also in that instance that you’re referencing it was about raising it,” to which Katherine replied: “I raised it. I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day.”

Ryan later repeated the claims in an interview with Louis Theroux. Again, she did not name the person in question and said it was a “very dangerous for us to have this conversation”, labelling it a “litigious minefield.”

Neither Pascoe or Ryan said they themselves had been victims of sexual assault

Related links:

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

Topics:

Comedy,Katherine Ryan,sara pascoe

RELATED ARTICLES

Katherine Ryan previously confronted TV colleague for being a ‘sexual predator’

comedian

Katherine Ryan previously confronted TV colleague for being a ‘sexual predator’

By JOE

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

Comedy

Ricky Gervais breaks world record with latest comedy tour

By Charlie Herbert

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

Adam Sandler

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Steve Coogan on the future of Alan Partridge, Greed and the BBC

Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan on the future of Alan Partridge, Greed and the BBC

By Oli Dugmore

YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul over ‘suicide forest’ video

Logan Paul

YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul over ‘suicide forest’ video

By Conor Heneghan

Who is likely to win the gongs at the BRIT Awards? Predictions are in

BRIT Awards

Who is likely to win the gongs at the BRIT Awards? Predictions are in

By Lia Nicholls

Kanye West spotted in number of mysterious masks and we have no idea why

Art

Kanye West spotted in number of mysterious masks and we have no idea why

By Danny Jones

US senator calls for investigation into Prime energy drink

KSI

US senator calls for investigation into Prime energy drink

By Steve Hopkins

BBC’s Sophie Raworth mistakenly announces that Huw Edwards has resigned

BBC

BBC’s Sophie Raworth mistakenly announces that Huw Edwards has resigned

By Steve Hopkins

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

By Joseph Loftus

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Channel 4

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

By Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

dannii minogue

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

By Charlie Herbert

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

By Joseph Loftus

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

Fish

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Australia threatens to deport British backpackers after beach party

Australia

Australia threatens to deport British backpackers after beach party

By Reuben Pinder

Martinez out-does Rodgers for David Brent quote of the season

Brendan Rodgers

Martinez out-does Rodgers for David Brent quote of the season

By JOE

Video of Disney employee called Nick in dress sparks debate

Disney

Video of Disney employee called Nick in dress sparks debate

By Steve Hopkins

PIC: The internet queued up to take the p*ss out of Kanye West’s strange 3am tweet

Kanye West

PIC: The internet queued up to take the p*ss out of Kanye West’s strange 3am tweet

By Conor Heneghan

Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song

copyright infringement

Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song

By Jack Peat

Robbie Savage thinks Leicester are failing the ‘acid tests’ needed to stay up

Leicester City

Robbie Savage thinks Leicester are failing the ‘acid tests’ needed to stay up

By JOE

Load more stories