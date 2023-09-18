Search icon

18th Sep 2023

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a 'vile predator' in resurfaced footage

Dannii Minogue said the comedian ‘wouldn’t take no for an answer’

A past Dannii Minogue interview has resurfaced after multiple women have accused Russell Brand of alleged rape and sexual assault.

In a resurfaced clip, the singer refers to the comedian as a “vile predator”.

The allegations against Brand were revealed in Channel 4’s Dispatches. The broadcaster launched an investigation into the comedian with The Sunday Times and The Times.

Four women came forward during the investigation and claimed that Brand raped, sexually assaulted, and emotionally abused them over a seven-year period.

He denies the allegations.

But following the broadcast of the Dispatches programme, comments that Dannii Minogue made back in 2006 have resurfaced,

The singer told The Mirror 17 years ago that Brand “always goes a step too far” and that he “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

She told the publication: “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure.”

Dannii Minogue labelled Brand a ‘bit of a vile predator’ and saud he ‘wouldn’t take no for an answer’ (Getty)

“He wouldn’t take no for an answer. He always goes that step too far,” she continued.

“Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far,” Minogue shared.

She continued:  “I was told he got sacked from MTV in the past for wearing an Osama bin Laden costume to work the day after September 11. I couldn’t believe that I’d just agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that, it really unnerved me.

“And then throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”

Four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time, and the Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them. Brand, 48, denies all of the allegations.

One of Brand’s accusers has alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In a video ahead of the report on Brand, the comedian and former BBC and Channel 4 presenter, issued a video denying what he called “very serious criminal allegations” and reiterated that his relationships have always been consensual.

In his statement, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Brand has claimed that their is witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

