17th Sep 2023

Katherine Ryan previously confronted TV colleague for being a ‘sexual predator’

JOE

Katherine ryan

‘I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day’

Katherine Ryan has previously spoken about how she confronted a “predator” male comic on a TV show, and that his behaviour was an “open secret” within the comedy industry.

The Canadian comedian, presenter and writer who is known for her appearances on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Your Face or Mine? and The Duchess, appeared on an episode of Louis Theroux’s BBC Interviews series last year.

During the interview, the 40-year-old spoke about her experiences working in comedy told Theroux about an “open secret” in comedy circles.

This was after she had discussed the topic on an episode of her Amazon Prime series ‘Backstage.’ earlier in the year, the Independent reports.

In an episode of the series, she spoke to fellow comic Sara Pascoe about having “done a show with someone who you and I believe is a predator.”

Ryan told Pascoe: “I raised it. I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day.”

When Theroux asked Ryan about this, she reiterated her view, saying the male comic’s behaviour was an “open secret” within the industry, before admitting  “it’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation”.

She said: “I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”

Ryan added: “We’ve seen what happens to people who talk about alleged predators.”

The Taskmaster star told Theroux that she had not been a victim of the alleged predator, but is aware the comic is known to behave a certain way, saying: “It’s not really my story to tell.

“No one has perpetrated any sexual assault against me, but this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault.”

After the interview aired in November last year, some called on Ryan to identify the man in question.

She later said in a post on social media that she would “not be discussing this ever again.

