07th Sep 2023

Kevin Costner’s ex says she’ll have to get a job after child support is halved to $63k a month

Charlie Herbert

She also plans to return to school

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has said she will have to “enter the workforce” after her child support payments were cut to $63,209 a month.

The 68-year-old Yellowstone actor and the 49-year-old designer have been embroiled in lengthy divorce proceedings this year after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, having separated in April.

In particular, the issue of child support payments that Costner should pay has been a sticking point between the pair, who have three teenage children together.

And in their latest divorce hearing, Judge Thomas Anderle halved how much child support Costner should have to pay to Baumgartner, from $129,000 to $63,000.

Baumgartner had sought $161,592 in payments.

During the two-day hearing, both Costner and Baumgartner took the stand to offer their own opinion in regards to what they thought was a ‘reasonable’ amount for child support.

During Baumgartner’s time on the stand, she revealed she had intentions to go back to school for a college degree and get a job, People reports.

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in May this year (Getty)

Talking about how she planned to support herself after the divorce, she said: “I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce.”

While he was on the stand, Costner said his world has been “a little shook up” since divorce proceedings began.

The Bodyguard actor said: “I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of.

“I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process. I am going to need to take some time for myself.

“I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do.”

Reports in July this year stated that Baumgartner had initially wanted $248k (£194k) in monthly child support payments, rejecting Costner’s initial offer of $52,000-a-month.

He was eventually ordered to pay $129,000 (£99.7k) in monthly child support.

The estranged couple were also each told they were required to pay half of their three children’s health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

Costner had originally offered $38,000 a month in child support, before increasing this to $52,000.

But Baumgartner claimed the offer was “well below” the $65,000 per month that she claims Costner receives for renting out a guest house on his property, adding that he “spends $240,000 a month on himself and the kids when they’re with him”.

It was reported that Baumgartner said the offer is not enough to maintain the lifestyle that their three teenage children are accustomed to, as they are “used to living at the beach and in a gated neighbourhood”.

