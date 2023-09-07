Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after having baby

Alfallah has filed for full physical custody of their child

Al Pacino has split up with Noor Alfallah, just three months after the couple had a child together.

Back in June, the 83-year-old welcomed his fourth child, Roman Pacino, with 29-year-old girlfriend, Alfallah.

The couple had been romantically linked since April 2022, and welcomed their son at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on June 6.

But the pair have now reportedly separated

Alfallah, 29, filed legal docs in Los Angeles asking for full physical custody of the infant, adding that she wants the 83-year-old actor to have “reasonable visitation,” The Blast reported.

She told the court that she was willing to grant Pacino joint legal custody of their son, which would give him a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more.

There is nothing to suggest the veteran actor is fighting the process.

Along with Roman, the Scarface leading man is the father to three other children with two women.

He shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo; and Julie Pacino, who is four years older than his current girlfriend, with Jan Tarrant.

Pacino told The New Yorker in 2014 that he did not want to be like his father, who left his family when he was 2.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life,” he said, adding that when he’s not around them it’s “upsetting to me and to them.”

“So that’s part of the gestalt And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Alfallah dated Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, according to E! Online.

