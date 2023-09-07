Search icon

Entertainment

07th Sep 2023

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after having baby

Charlie Herbert

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after having baby

Alfallah has filed for full physical custody of their child

Al Pacino has split up with Noor Alfallah, just three months after the couple had a child together.

Back in June, the 83-year-old welcomed his fourth child, Roman Pacino, with 29-year-old girlfriend, Alfallah.

The couple had been romantically linked since April 2022, and welcomed their son at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on June 6.

But the pair have now reportedly separated

Alfallah, 29, filed legal docs in Los Angeles asking for full physical custody of the infant, adding that she wants the 83-year-old actor to have “reasonable visitation,” The Blast reported.

She told the court that she was willing to grant Pacino joint legal custody of their son, which would give him a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more. 

There is nothing to suggest the veteran actor is fighting the process.

Along with Roman, the Scarface leading man is the father to three other children with two women.

He shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo; and Julie Pacino, who is four years older than his current girlfriend, with Jan Tarrant.

Pacino told The New Yorker in 2014 that he did not want to be like his father, who left his family when he was 2.

“Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life,” he said, adding that when he’s not around them it’s “upsetting to me and to them.”

“So that’s part of the gestalt And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Alfallah dated Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, according to E! Online.

Related links:

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

Robert De Niro announces newborn daughter’s name

Topics:

Al Pacino,celebrity news

RELATED ARTICLES

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

celebrity news

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

celebrity news

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Disney fans dismayed after finding out part of iconic intro animation ‘was all in their imagination’

Disney

Disney fans dismayed after finding out part of iconic intro animation ‘was all in their imagination’

By Charlie Herbert

A post-match analysis of Team USA vs Team UK celebrity dodgeball game

Dodgeball

A post-match analysis of Team USA vs Team UK celebrity dodgeball game

By Ciara Knight

WATCH: The Rick & Morty April Fools’ Day mini-episode is absolutely disturbing

Adult Swim

WATCH: The Rick & Morty April Fools’ Day mini-episode is absolutely disturbing

By Rory Cashin

Harry Potter could be set to star in Grand Theft Auto film

Films

Harry Potter could be set to star in Grand Theft Auto film

By Ben Kenyon

Frasier might be rebooted, because nothing is sacred anymore

Fraiser

Frasier might be rebooted, because nothing is sacred anymore

By Paul Moore

The Killers and The 1975 are headlining a festival that costs less than £100 for a three-day ticket

Festivals

The Killers and The 1975 are headlining a festival that costs less than £100 for a three-day ticket

By Conor Heneghan

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

Arsenal

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

By Callum Boyle

Lee Mack responds to huge backlash over NTA joke about Jill Scott

Jill Scott

Lee Mack responds to huge backlash over NTA joke about Jill Scott

By JOE

Top Boy’s final season drops on Netflix today

Top Boy

Top Boy’s final season drops on Netflix today

By George McKay

Crocs announce Shrek-clogs are coming soon

Crocs announce Shrek-clogs are coming soon

By George McKay

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

cave

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

By Charlie Herbert

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

Crime

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Horror game Agony is so graphic that the original cannot be released on console

Consoles

Horror game Agony is so graphic that the original cannot be released on console

By Wayne Farry

Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images

Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images

By Steve Hopkins

The Eagles are reeling over the death of ‘Hotel California’ legend Glen Frey

Death

The Eagles are reeling over the death of ‘Hotel California’ legend Glen Frey

By JOE

Bristol Rovers’ five minutes of fame are over as non-league side score 19 goals to win title

Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers’ five minutes of fame are over as non-league side score 19 goals to win title

By Callum Boyle

Roberto Firmino poses for picture with baby during Merseyside Derby

Everton

Roberto Firmino poses for picture with baby during Merseyside Derby

By Wayne Farry

Here’s who the Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland will be playing in the last 16

Euro 2016

Here’s who the Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland will be playing in the last 16

By JOE

Load more stories