Emotional Jeff Brazier comforted by EastEnders star as son wins NTA

‘This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad’

Jeff Brazier was overcome with emotion after his son, Bobby, won a National Television Award.

The TV presenter was comforted by EastEnders star Molly Rainford as he watched his eldest son pick up the award for Rising Star, voted for by the public.

Bobby, 20, has been praised in recent months for his portrayal of Freddie Slater on EastEnders, and in his acceptance speecj he thanked his dad for his support throughout his life.

He said: “This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad. Over the course of the last twenty years, I have consistently heard him say ‘because I can’.

“It was a mantra or a moto of his, and him just saying that it’s… Because I can!”

As Bobby himself held back the tears, the camera showed a crying Jeff alongside his son’s co-stars.

Viewers at home voiced their joy at the actor picking up the award, and how happy they were for Jeff.

One person wrote: “What a lovely, humble young man, well done Bobby! @JeffBrazier looked rightfully proud and emotional.”

What a lovely, humble young man, well done Bobby! @JeffBrazier looked rightfully proud and emotional. — Kay Fogg (@Kaylalula) September 5, 2023

Another said: “Wow! Just caught Bobby Brazier on the #NTAs Goosebumps at his speech and on seeing the look of incredible pride on his Dad’s face!! Just lovely! Because I can!”

And a third wrote: “What a fantastic job you’ve done @JeffBrazier – your boys are an absolute credit to you xxx”

Bobby is one of Jeff’s two sons from his relationship with Big Brother star Jade Goody, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cancer.

Several viewers said Jade would be proud of both Bobby and Jeff.

Whoop! I’m SO chuffed for Bobby. He got my vote! His acceptance speech had me 😭. I 🫶🏼 him. His dad @JeffBrazier and his late Mum (Jade Goody) watching over him, I’m sure they are both SO PROUD! ❤️ Well done, Bobby 🥳 #EastEnders — Pam 💞 (@Osmondmania) September 5, 2023

Bobby Brazier showing aslong as you have the best support around you, you can face difficult times and smash life. God your mum would be so proud. #NTA #NTA2023 #bobbybrazier — Shann Robinson (@shannrobinson) September 5, 2023

Elsewhere on the night, there was a touching moment as the late Paul O’Grady won a posthumous award.

O’Grady, who died back in March, won the NTA in the factual entertainment category for his show, For The Love of Dogs.

Meanwhile some viewers were left shocked by a joke Lee Mack made when presented with an award by England football legend Jill Scott.

You can find the full list of this year’s NTA winners by clicking here.

Related links:

This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

Jade Goody’s ex Jeff Brazier shares moving tribute on 14th anniversary of her death