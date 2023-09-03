Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Sep 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

Charlie Herbert

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

by Jody Coffey

They’ve been married for four years

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are reportedly calling time on their marriage after four years.

The pair, who share two daughters together, started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in May of 2019.

According to TMZ, Jonas has had his representatives consult with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

“He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie,” a source told the publication.

Sources also told the outlet that the singer and Game of Thrones alum have had ‘serious problems’ in their relationship for the last six months.

They also claim that Joe has been caring for their two young daughters, Willa, 3, and another whose name has not been made public, for the last three months ‘pretty much all of the time,’ despite being on tour with the Jonas Brothers. 

This comes just weeks after Turner was spotted with her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, supporting their husbands who were performing on stage.

However, the second-oldest Jonas brother has allegedly not been wearing his wedding ring as of late.

Three months ago, the couple sold their Miami mansion for somewhere in the €15 million range, a year after buying it.

For now, neither Jonas nor Turner have publicly confirmed or denied the news.

Related links:

Johnny Depp, 60, responds to rumours he’s dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega

Phillip Schofield axed from latest project following ITV affair scandal

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates infamous murder mystery

Topics:

celebrity news,Divorce,joe jonas,Sophie Turner

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I went on a girls’ holiday and realised I didn’t miss my husband so I divorced him’

Divorce

‘I went on a girls’ holiday and realised I didn’t miss my husband so I divorced him’

By Steve Hopkins

‘We’re divorced but holiday together, text all day and have an open policy at each other’s homes’

Divorce

‘We’re divorced but holiday together, text all day and have an open policy at each other’s homes’

By Steve Hopkins

Bride asks for divorce day after wedding following groom’s disrespectful cake stunt

bride

Bride asks for divorce day after wedding following groom’s disrespectful cake stunt

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

He had one job! Internet-famous dinosaur supervisor returns for Jurassic World

Jurassic Park

He had one job! Internet-famous dinosaur supervisor returns for Jurassic World

By JOE

Five important things we learned from last night’s I’m A Celeb

I'm A Celeb

Five important things we learned from last night’s I’m A Celeb

By Ciara Knight

Kanye West has p*ssed off Michael Jordan’s son with his latest rap (Video)

Fashion

Kanye West has p*ssed off Michael Jordan’s son with his latest rap (Video)

By JOE

Vegan Chloe Bailey left in tears after accidentally eating meat

Chloe Bailey

Vegan Chloe Bailey left in tears after accidentally eating meat

By Steve Hopkins

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

Entertainment

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

HBO is waging war on porn sites that upload Game of Thrones clips for your viewing, er, pleasure

Emilia Clarke

HBO is waging war on porn sites that upload Game of Thrones clips for your viewing, er, pleasure

By Matt Tate

Johnny Depp, 60, responds to rumours he’s dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice

Johnny Depp, 60, responds to rumours he’s dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega

By Charlie Herbert

Phillip Schofield axed from latest project following ITV affair scandal

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield axed from latest project following ITV affair scandal

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘sexist’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘sexist’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Mason Greenwood still planning to play for Manchester United again after Getafe loan

Football

Mason Greenwood still planning to play for Manchester United again after Getafe loan

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates infamous murder mystery

jill dando

New Netflix true crime documentary investigates infamous murder mystery

By Stephen Porzio

Manchester United set to be taken off the market by Glazers

Football

Manchester United set to be taken off the market by Glazers

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Former Chelsea manager shows a side of him we haven’t seen before (Video)

Andre Villas-Boas

Former Chelsea manager shows a side of him we haven’t seen before (Video)

By Tom Victor

Olivier Giroud and Anthony Martial given Euro 2016 boost as Karim Benzema confirms he misses out

Anthony Martial

Olivier Giroud and Anthony Martial given Euro 2016 boost as Karim Benzema confirms he misses out

By Kevin Beirne

Tottenham name strong line-up for visit to Monaco

Europa League

Tottenham name strong line-up for visit to Monaco

By Simon Lloyd

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms next fight with Abu Dhabi likely location

Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms next fight with Abu Dhabi likely location

By Darragh Murphy

Here are the 16 best shows of 2023 so far

best shows of 2023

Here are the 16 best shows of 2023 so far

By Rory Cashin

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

Entertainment

Every Fleabag character ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories