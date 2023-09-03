Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce

by Jody Coffey

They’ve been married for four years

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are reportedly calling time on their marriage after four years.

The pair, who share two daughters together, started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in May of 2019.

According to TMZ, Jonas has had his representatives consult with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

“He is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie,” a source told the publication.

Sources also told the outlet that the singer and Game of Thrones alum have had ‘serious problems’ in their relationship for the last six months.

They also claim that Joe has been caring for their two young daughters, Willa, 3, and another whose name has not been made public, for the last three months ‘pretty much all of the time,’ despite being on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

This comes just weeks after Turner was spotted with her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, supporting their husbands who were performing on stage.

However, the second-oldest Jonas brother has allegedly not been wearing his wedding ring as of late.

Three months ago, the couple sold their Miami mansion for somewhere in the €15 million range, a year after buying it.

For now, neither Jonas nor Turner have publicly confirmed or denied the news.

