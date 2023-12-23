George Michael would be ‘thrilled’, says bandmate as Wham! reach Christmas number one

“It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy, it’s the crowning glory.”

The Christmas number one was finally decided yesterday, and after nearly 40 years, Wham! made it with their classic track Last Christmas.

Now, you may be thinking, but surely that song has been number one some point before?

You would be right, it has impressively reached the top spot twice in the last three years, but never on Christmas week.

Having originally made it to number two on the charts back in 1984, it’s about time that the classic track hit number one.

The song was up against some stiff competition, with Sam Ryder having put in a good effort with his Amazon exclusive track You’re Christmas To Me.

And one of George Michael’s pals has said he’d be ‘thrilled’ with this year’s results.

Andrew Ridgeley, who reportedly used the nickname ‘Yog’ for George, told the Official Charts company: “George would be beside himself after all of these years to finally obtain Christmas No1. It’s mission accomplished.

“Yog and I perceived music largely in the sense of the Official Charts. We always contextualised our success by our chart success.

“It was a huge disappointment to us both when it didn’t reach No1 because in our opinion, it was nailed on. Had it not been for Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? it probably would have been No1.

“It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy, it’s the crowning glory.

“Last Christmas was conceived as a Christmas No1. Lofty ambitions, but Yog set lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter.”

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl was a strong contender this year following the passing of the band’s lead singer Shane MacGowan earlier this month.

As always, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was also thought to be in with a chance, but alas it failed to top the truly inescapable Last Christmas.

Wham!’s victory marks the end of YouTuber group LadBaby’s five-year reign at the top of the Christmas number one tree. The duo decided to sit this year’s race out.