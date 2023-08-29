Search icon

29th Aug 2023

Adam Sandler’s new film that includes entire family is highest rated of his career

Joseph Loftus

Every year or two he shoots and he scores and now Adam Sandler has done it again

How many classics has he got? Happy Gilmore, Uncut Gems, Click, Murder Mystery, Hustle, Big Daddy, and Punch Drunk Love, but now there’s seemingly one more to add to that list.

Ladies and gentlemen, that film is You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah, and it’s now the highest rated movie of Sandler’s entire career.

The film, which stars almost all of Sandler’s family, focuses on Stacy Friedman, played by Sandler’s daughter, Sunny, and her best friend, Lydia Katz, who have been best friends for years. However while Stacy is busy planning her bar mitzvah, Lydia ends up stealing Stacy’s crush from her, causing them to have a huge fallout.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Sammi Cohen, and written by Alison Peck who adapted the screenplay from Rosenbloom’s novel, the film stars Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Jackie Sandler.

The film also features Idina Menzel, Samantha Lorraine, Sarah Sherman, and Dylan Hoffman.

The film which has only just dropped on Netflix has become an instant classic, loved by fans and critics alike.

On Rotten Tomatoes the film boasts a massive Tomatometer of 96%.

Rolling Stone’s Chris Vognar wrote: “Cry nepotism all you want, but the entire brood acquits itself quite well, and they seem to be having an infectiously good time together. It helps a great deal that the film is energetically directed and written.”

Critic Jeff York wrote: “In both Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine, the production has two very accomplished young actresses holding center stage. They deliver the zippy zingers, excel at the physical comedy, and play the pathos for all its worth.”

You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah was released on Netflix last week.

