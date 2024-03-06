Search icon

Entertainment

06th Mar 2024

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It comes from the director of 48 Hrs and The Warriors.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 6 March) is Bullet to the Head, the 2012 action movie starring Sylvester Stallone.

In the film, the Hollywood legend plays a veteran hitman in New Orleans who forms an uneasy alliance with a detective (Sung Kang) in order to take down a common enemy (Jason Momoa).

Based on a French graphic novel and directed by legendary filmmaker Walter Hill (48 Hrs, The Driver, The Warriors), Bullet to the Head was a box office disappointment upon release with the movie reportedly grossing less than half its budget in cinemas.

It’s a shame because Stallone’s commanding performance, along with the film’s appealingly pulpy story and solid action set-pieces, should have found a larger audience.

Bullet to the Head is airing on TV on Sky Max at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Sky Movies.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight

The Revenant – Film4 – 9pm

The movie which earned Leo DiCaprio his Oscar.

Halloween – Sky Sci-Fi – 9pm

Probably the greatest slasher film ever made.

The Quest – Legend – 9pm

Another action flick, except this one is from the ’90s and stars Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Cold Comfort Farm – BBC Four – 10.15pm

Kate Beckinsale stars in this ’90s British comedy based on Stella Gibbon’s book of the same name.

Spring – Legend Xtra – 10.45pm

This sadly underseen indie centres on a young American man (Lou Taylor Pucci) who travels to Italy and falls in love with a woman (Nadia Hilker) he meets there. Unbeknownst to him, however, she harbours a dark secret.

An oddly compelling mix of Lovecraftian horror and a Before Sunrise-esque love story, we have recommended Spring many times before.

WAZ – Legend – 10.55pm

An incredibly grim and violent crime horror about two cops (Melissa George and Stellan Skarsgård) investigating a string of mysterious killings in New York.

Topics:

Entertainment,Film,TV

