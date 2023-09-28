Search icon

Entertainment

28th Sep 2023

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Steve Hopkins

Sir Michael joins an amazing cast to cross over

The death of Sir Michael Gambon is a tragic milestone for the Harry Potter franchise, with the actor being the 25th to pass away since the first film.

Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, from 2004 to 2011, died peacefully in hospital aged 82.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and their son Fergus on Thursday, reading: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

The series about the famous boy wizard kicked off in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, bringing in an ensemble cast that featured some of the most treasured names from Britain and abroad. But over the course of the next ten years – when the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – was released, 25 stars have passed away. These include Alan Rickman, Richard Harris and Robbie Coltrane.

The Harry Potter cast that are no longer with us:

Richard Harris – Albus Dumbledore (1 October 1930 – 25 October 2002)

Robert Knox – Marcus Belby (21 August 1989 – 24 May 2008)

Elizabeth Spriggs – The Fat Lady (18 September 1929 – 2 July 2008)

Timothy Bateson – Kreacher (3 April 1926 – 15 September 2009)

Jimmy Gardner – Ernie Prang (24 August 2014 – 3 May 2010)

Alfred Burke – Armando Dippet (28 February 1918 – 16 February 2011)

Eric Sykes – Frank Bryce (4 May 1923 – 4 July 2012)

Richard Griffiths – Vernon Dursley (31 July 1947 – 28 March 2013)

Peter Cartwright – Elphias Doge (30 August 1935 – 18 November 2013)

Roger Lloyd Pack – Barty Crouch Senior (8 February 1944 – 15 January 2014)

Dave Legeno – Fenrir Greyback (12 October 1963 – July 2014)

Derek Deadman – Tom from The Leaky Cauldron (11 March 1940 – 22 November 2014)

David Ryall – Elphias Doge (5 January 1935 – 25 December 2014)

Alan Rickman – Severus Snape (21 February 1946 – 14 January 2016)

Terence Bayler The Bloody Baron (24 January 1930 – 2 August 2016)

Hazel Douglas – Bathilda Bagshot (2 November 1923 – 8 September 2016)

John Hurt – Garrick Ollivander (22 January 1940 – 25 January 2017)

Sam Beazley – Professor Everard (29 March 1916 – 12 June 2017)

Robert Hardy – Cornelius Fudge (29 October 1925 – 3 August 2017)

Verne Troyer – Griphook (1 January 1969 – 21 April 2018)

Paul Ritter – Eldred Worple (20 December 1966 – 5 April 2021)

Helen McCrory – Narcissa Malfoy (17 August 1968 – 16 April 2021)

Robbie Coltrane – Rubeus Hagrid (30 March 1950 – 14 October 2022)

Leslie Phillips – The Sorting Hat (20 April 1924 – 7 November 2022)

Related links:

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

Emma Watson admits she was ‘taken aback’ at Rupert Grint’s reunion comments

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Topics:

Harry Potter,Robbie Coltrane,Sir Michael Gambon

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

Bonnie Wright

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

By Steve Hopkins

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Film

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Watch British boxer viciously KO actor Michael B Jordan during rehearsals for Creed

Boxing

Watch British boxer viciously KO actor Michael B Jordan during rehearsals for Creed

By Kevin Beirne

There are some quality new shows coming to Netflix in October

Idris Elba

There are some quality new shows coming to Netflix in October

By Ben Kenyon

Phillip Schofield breaks silence as he makes This Morning return following brother’s trial

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield breaks silence as he makes This Morning return following brother’s trial

By Charlie Herbert

The worst moment from Game of Thrones Season 7 has been revealed

Game of Thrones

The worst moment from Game of Thrones Season 7 has been revealed

By Paul Moore

Six things you might have missed during last night’s Love Island

ITV

Six things you might have missed during last night’s Love Island

By Ciara Knight

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice plot detail revealed…

Batman v Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice plot detail revealed…

By JOE

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

By Joseph Loftus

Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

By Joseph Loftus

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

Croydon

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

By Joseph Loftus

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Football

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Climate activists hoping to ‘strike fear’ into drivers won’t stop – even if they cause accidents

carbon footprint

Climate activists hoping to ‘strike fear’ into drivers won’t stop – even if they cause accidents

By Danny Jones

More than 40,000 sign a petition for the north of England to join Scotland

England

More than 40,000 sign a petition for the north of England to join Scotland

By Nooruddean Choudry

Ashley Young signs FIFA 16 copy, covering Jordan Henderson’s face in the process

Ashley Young

Ashley Young signs FIFA 16 copy, covering Jordan Henderson’s face in the process

By JOE

Pic: UFC heavyweight champ hits back at Conor McGregor with bizarre Instagram post

Conor McGregor

Pic: UFC heavyweight champ hits back at Conor McGregor with bizarre Instagram post

By Gareth Makim

UKIP Downing Street protest attendance peaks at four people

Downing Street

UKIP Downing Street protest attendance peaks at four people

By Oli Dugmore

UFC 205’s $1m brain injury insurance policy angers boxing promoters

Conor McGregor

UFC 205’s $1m brain injury insurance policy angers boxing promoters

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories