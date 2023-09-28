25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Sir Michael joins an amazing cast to cross over

The death of Sir Michael Gambon is a tragic milestone for the Harry Potter franchise, with the actor being the 25th to pass away since the first film.

Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, from 2004 to 2011, died peacefully in hospital aged 82.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and their son Fergus on Thursday, reading: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

The series about the famous boy wizard kicked off in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, bringing in an ensemble cast that featured some of the most treasured names from Britain and abroad. But over the course of the next ten years – when the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – was released, 25 stars have passed away. These include Alan Rickman, Richard Harris and Robbie Coltrane.

The Harry Potter cast that are no longer with us:

Richard Harris – Albus Dumbledore (1 October 1930 – 25 October 2002)

Robert Knox – Marcus Belby (21 August 1989 – 24 May 2008)

Elizabeth Spriggs – The Fat Lady (18 September 1929 – 2 July 2008)

Timothy Bateson – Kreacher (3 April 1926 – 15 September 2009)

Jimmy Gardner – Ernie Prang (24 August 2014 – 3 May 2010)

Alfred Burke – Armando Dippet (28 February 1918 – 16 February 2011)

Eric Sykes – Frank Bryce (4 May 1923 – 4 July 2012)

Richard Griffiths – Vernon Dursley (31 July 1947 – 28 March 2013)

Peter Cartwright – Elphias Doge (30 August 1935 – 18 November 2013)

Roger Lloyd Pack – Barty Crouch Senior (8 February 1944 – 15 January 2014)

Dave Legeno – Fenrir Greyback (12 October 1963 – July 2014)

Derek Deadman – Tom from The Leaky Cauldron (11 March 1940 – 22 November 2014)

David Ryall – Elphias Doge (5 January 1935 – 25 December 2014)

Alan Rickman – Severus Snape (21 February 1946 – 14 January 2016)

Terence Bayler – The Bloody Baron (24 January 1930 – 2 August 2016)

Hazel Douglas – Bathilda Bagshot (2 November 1923 – 8 September 2016)

John Hurt – Garrick Ollivander (22 January 1940 – 25 January 2017)

Sam Beazley – Professor Everard (29 March 1916 – 12 June 2017)

Robert Hardy – Cornelius Fudge (29 October 1925 – 3 August 2017)

Verne Troyer – Griphook (1 January 1969 – 21 April 2018)

Paul Ritter – Eldred Worple (20 December 1966 – 5 April 2021)

Helen McCrory – Narcissa Malfoy (17 August 1968 – 16 April 2021)

Robbie Coltrane – Rubeus Hagrid (30 March 1950 – 14 October 2022)

Leslie Phillips – The Sorting Hat (20 April 1924 – 7 November 2022)

