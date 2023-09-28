Search icon

News

28th Sep 2023

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

Joseph Loftus

The legendary actor died peacefully in hospital

Sir Michael Gambon, the legendary actor known for portraying Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, has died.

The legend of cinema, television, and theatre, died peacefully in hospital aged 82, reports Sky News.

A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and their son Fergus confirmed the news, reading: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Born in Cabra, north Dublin, Sir Michael Gambon began his acting career more than 60 years ago and was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre alongside fellow great, Laurence Olivier.

While to younger audiences, Gambon will be forever known for his portrayal of the old and loving headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore, he is also known to many as French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series of the same name, as well as in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.

Gambon also enjoyed success back in 1989 in Peter Greenway’s arthouse film, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, and proceeded to take roles in major films such as Sleepy Hollow, Gosford Park, and The Insider.

He also starred alongside Colin Firth in the critically acclaimed television adaptation of Harold Pinter’s, Celebration.

In later life he appeared as Uncle Pastuzo in the two Paddington movies, as King George V in The King’s Speech, and used his iconic rich voice as the narrator of the Coen Brother’s comedy, Hail, Caesar!

After taking over from Richard Harris in the role of Dumbledore, Gambon completely fell in love with the character and made it his own.

Speaking about his appearances in the Harry Potter films Gambon said: “I don’t have to play Dumbledore. I just stick on a beard and play myself.”

Gambon, famously known as a Shakespearean actor for a long time, won four Bafta’s and three Olivier awards.

He was 82.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Football

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Boris Johnson forced to use climate change speech to address another crisis – Tory party corruption

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson forced to use climate change speech to address another crisis – Tory party corruption

By Ava Evans

This 560lb ‘Fat Guy’ is cycling across America to lose weight and save his marriage (Video)

America

This 560lb ‘Fat Guy’ is cycling across America to lose weight and save his marriage (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Watch Trevor Noah speak emotionally about Paris attacks on The Daily Show

Paris Attacks

Watch Trevor Noah speak emotionally about Paris attacks on The Daily Show

By Tom Victor

At least 22 women ‘sexually assaulted by teenage attacker’ while walking or jogging in London

Crime

At least 22 women ‘sexually assaulted by teenage attacker’ while walking or jogging in London

By Steve Hopkins

Utrecht shooting suspect arrested

sensitive

Utrecht shooting suspect arrested

By Oli Dugmore

Chilling moment triple-killer walks 5-months-pregnant victim to her death

Crime

Chilling moment triple-killer walks 5-months-pregnant victim to her death

By Steve Hopkins

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

Vegan

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

By JOE

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

Benni McCarthy

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

By Callum Boyle

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Harry Potter

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

By Steve Hopkins

Mother in tears after stranger pays for her food shop

Mother in tears after stranger pays for her food shop

By Joseph Loftus

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

iOS

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

By Steve Hopkins

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

Football

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The wages for Love Island 2018’s contestants have been revealed

four star crew trainer

The wages for Love Island 2018’s contestants have been revealed

By Oli Dugmore

Video: On This Day – Chelsea draw 2-2 with Barcelona to reach 2012 Champions League final

Barcelona

Video: On This Day – Chelsea draw 2-2 with Barcelona to reach 2012 Champions League final

By Matt Stanger

Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to regain UFC light heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to regain UFC light heavyweight title

By Darragh Culhane

Bereaved dad brings James O’Brien to tears while blaming Boris for daughter’s death

Boris Johnson

Bereaved dad brings James O’Brien to tears while blaming Boris for daughter’s death

By Charlie Herbert

Matt Hancock is doing the London Marathon – but not everyone is donating for the right reasons

London Marathon

Matt Hancock is doing the London Marathon – but not everyone is donating for the right reasons

By Steve Hopkins

The first Manchester United match Marcus Rashford attended will make you feel very old

Manchester United

The first Manchester United match Marcus Rashford attended will make you feel very old

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories