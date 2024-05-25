Search icon

25th May 2024

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

Ryan Price

iPhone battery

This is a hack that all of us need.

People with an iPhone 12 or later model could be unaware of a setting change that could be making their battery last much longer.

This one simple and easy trick can lower battery usage for iPhones 12 and later models with 5G.

5G, while designed to virtually connect everyone and everything with machines, objects and devices, can often be the source of a draining battery.

However, Apple have kept a customization hidden that can ensure you get the most out of your phones 5G capability, without having to sacrifice your battery life.

What you need to do is go into Settings, Cellular, and then Cellular Data Options – or Settings, Mobile Data, and then Mobile Data Options.

Anyone who is using a Dual SIM can also do the customization by selecting Settings, Cellular or Settings, Mobile Data.

Next, you’ll hopefully see a section called Voice & Data. Once you’re in there, you will be able to choose between three options: 5G Auto, 5G On and Long Term Evolution (LTE).

(Apple)

Anyone who selects 5G Auto will activate Smart Data mode – a feature that allows iPhones to switch to a lower frequency, like LTE, to save battery life.

5G On is similar to the Auto option, except it will only utilize the 5G network on a phone whenever it’s accessible, and can drain your battery more quickly.

The last option, LTE, is a standard option in 4G mobile devices that’s used for wireless telecommunications, and will also save you time before your battery needs a recharge.

Apple suggests that iPhone carriers enable Enhanced Data Usage on their 5G cellular devices to improve the phones’ performances.

(Apple)

This option will activate advanced data enhancements and improvements for an iPhone’s applications and system functions.

The enhancements may help in making FaceTime calls have a higher-resolution, increase definition in Apple TV content, access to high-quality Apple Music songs and videos, receive IOS updates, and iCloud backups.

This setting will automatically switch the iPhone to 5G rather than Wi-Fi, which will help phone users without internet access.

Although this setting will improve the phone’s quality, unlike the options in the Voice & Data option, this will result in an iPhone data increase.

The bottom line is that those looking to preserve their battery life first need to check if they have 5G, and from there, a switch to 5G Auto or even LTE might be the best path forward.

