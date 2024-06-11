New Apple iOS 18 update slammed for ‘encouraging cheating’

‘Apple just made cheating so much easier’

A feature on Apple’s new iOS 18 update has been described as a ‘cheater’s paradise’ by some after it was announced.

On Monday, Apple unveiled its new software update at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which included features such as a new AI system, improvements to Siri and the ability to send texts via satellite.

But perhaps the most controversial feature on iOS 18 is the ability for users to hide or lock apps on their iPhone home screen.

Speaking about the feature, Apple said: “Users can now lock an app; and for additional privacy, they can hide an app, moving it to a locked, hidden apps folder.”

The tech giant explained that along with hiding the app from the home screen, the feature will also hide notifications and messages these apps.

“When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system,” Apple said.

Whilst Apple has said the feature can be used to hide banking apps, and for example could be used to stop children from accessing some content on their parents phones, such as buying items on Amazon.

But some have realised there could be another more duplicitous use for the feature – for people cheating on their partners.

Some called the feature “sick”, while others said the company had “just made cheating so much easier.”

One person wrote: “Apple really said ‘cheating just got a lot easier on the iPhone!'”

Another said: “Apple just encouraging cheating at this point with this new privacy feature lol”

A third commented: “On the apple update you can hide and lock apps, and they won’t even come up if you search words in the search bar. Apple is a cheater’s paradise. That’s sick.”

Users can also lock built-in apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos and Safari so that they can only be opened with Face ID.

“Locked and hidden apps offer users peace of mind that information they want to keep private, such as app notifications and content, will not inadvertently be seen by others,” Apple shared in the announcement.

“Users can now lock an app; and for additional privacy, they can hide an app, moving it to a locked, hidden apps folder.”

Along with this, Apple also announced its new artificial intelligence system, called Apple Intelligence.

The system will giver users access to ChatGPT through a partnership with developer OpenAI, and aims to make it easier for users to navigate Apple devices, the BBC reports.

