Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Meta has released a statement following the huge outage it suffered on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, Facebook and Instagram began to suffer some serious problems as hundreds of thousands of people were logged out of their accounts.

Downdetector, which monitors outages across the globe, shown over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down at one point.

This was along with over 30,000 reports of Instagram being down for people, making it one of the biggest outages Meta (which owns both of these platforms) has faced in years.

The company has since released a statement, revealing the cause of the outage.

In a post on X, Andy Stone, who is the communications director at Meta, wrote: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services.

“We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Whilst the majority of people are back on Facebook and Instagram with no issues, there are still some who are unable to access their accounts.

One person commented under the statement: “But – it’s still not working?”

Another said: “We still have an issue.”

A third wrote: “It’s still not working. I have 2-factor authentication, and it won’t text a code to my phone.”

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the outage, including the CEO of X, Elon Musk, who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke fun at his Meta rival Mark Zuckerberg over the outage.

