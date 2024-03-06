Search icon

News

06th Mar 2024

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Charlie Herbert

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Meta has released a statement following the huge outage it suffered on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, Facebook and Instagram began to suffer some serious problems as hundreds of thousands of people were logged out of their accounts.

Downdetector, which monitors outages across the globe, shown over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down at one point.

This was along with over 30,000 reports of Instagram being down for people, making it one of the biggest outages Meta (which owns both of these platforms) has faced in years.

The company has since released a statement, revealing the cause of the outage.

In a post on X, Andy Stone, who is the communications director at Meta, wrote: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services.

“We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Whilst the majority of people are back on Facebook and Instagram with no issues, there are still some who are unable to access their accounts.

One person commented under the statement: “But – it’s still not working?”

Another said: “We still have an issue.”

A third wrote: “It’s still not working. I have 2-factor authentication, and it won’t text a code to my phone.”

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the outage, including the CEO of X, Elon Musk, who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke fun at his Meta rival Mark Zuckerberg over the outage.

Related links:

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Real reason why one Airpod runs out of charge more quickly than the other

Topics:

Facebook,Instagram,meta,Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

Australia

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

OnlyFans

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

By JOE

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Education

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

By Charlie Herbert

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

Erling Haaland

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

By JOE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

Declan Rice

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

By Robert Redmond

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: TV details, ring walk time and major talking points

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: TV details, ring walk time and major talking points

By Lee Costello

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

Katie Price

Katie Price finally reveals real name in rant about her mum

By Charlie Herbert

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

OnlyFans

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Kane outs Jamie Carragher for lying about their relationship

Harry Kane

Harry Kane outs Jamie Carragher for lying about their relationship

By Charlie Herbert

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Education

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories