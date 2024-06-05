Search icon

Tech

05th Jun 2024

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Ryan Price

Launched in 2013, it was a game-changer in the evolution of camera phones.

Apple has declared another one of it’s ‘flagship’ iPhone products of years gone by to be absolute.

The iPhone 5s was released in September of 2013, and offered people a significant camera boost in comparison to the standard iPhone 5.

It also introduced Touch ID technology, which was groundbreaking at the time and remained a staple in several iPhone models for years to come.

The news ties in with Apple’s policy of ‘ten years, no repairs’. Once an Apple product reaches their tenth birthday, the tech-giant declares it obsolete and no longer offers their repair warranty on the model.

The list of antiquated iPhones now extends to 15, after the iPhone 6 Plus entered the hollowed halls of vintage Apple products back in April, having been originally released in 2014.

The catalogue of outdated iPhones is as follows:

iPhone
iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
iPhone 3GS (8GB)
iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
iPhone 4 CDMA
iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
iPhone 4S
iPhone 4S (8GB)
iPhone 5C
iPhone 6 Plus

Apple’s Support page states: “Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

“Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.”

Most iPhones get between six and eight years of software support, after which the device stops receiving security updates.

The main reason for Apple’s obsolete list of products is that technology has changed and improved over time.

It’s also not financially viable for Apple to fix the hardware on all old products as well as new ones.

While it’s frustrating to here that your iPhone is really on its last legs, it’s probably for the best.

Time to join forces and get your Dad a much-needed update this Christmas.

Although considering a first-edition iPhone from 2007 recently sold at auction in the US for more than $190,000, it might be worth stowing your 5s safely away in a drawer somewhere.

Then again, the first-edition that sold was an unopened 4GB model, so it might not fetch the $190,372.80 (£145,416) it went for in mid-2023.

The selling price was nearly 400 times its original price of $599 (£457), after attracting 28 bids online.

The fact the device was a 4GB model and factory sealed meant it was “exceedingly rare,” and was considered the “Holy Grail” by iPhone collectors.

LCG Auctions added that it was “virtually flawless along the surface and edges” and that collectors would be “hard pressed to find a superior example.”

