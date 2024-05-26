Search icon

News

26th May 2024

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Ryan Price

The Tesla founder claims it’s not ‘necessarily a bad thing’.

Elon Musk has said that artificial intelligence is eventually going to take all our jobs and that work will become ‘optional’.

Speaking remotely via webcam at the VivaTech 2024 conference in Paris, the businessman and investor said “probably none of us will have a job,” when asked about what effect artificial intelligence will have on society.

“If you want to do a job that’s kinda like a hobby, you can do a job,” Musk added. “But otherwise, AI and the robots will provide any goods and services that you want.”

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old axed more than 10 per cent of the global Tesla workforce as the company was hit by reduced demand for electric vehicles and sales plummeted.

In a statement released at the time, he said: “We have done a thorough review of the organisation and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10 per cent globally.

“There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.”

Expanding on his point at the VivaTech event, Musk said that there would need to be “universal high income” for the AI takeover to come about.

While he assured that there would be “no shortage of goods or services”, Musk did raise concerns over what these changes would mean for people’s mental health and sense of purpose.

“The question will really be one of meaning – if the computer and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have meaning?” he said. “I do think there’s perhaps still a role for humans in this – in that we may give AI meaning.”

He also used his stage time to urge parents to limit the amount of social media that children can see because “they’re being programmed by a dopamine-maximizing AI.”

In recent years, the capabilites of AI have grown exponentially and the debate around the ethics of it’s usage has been a constant one across the worlds of science, technology and politics.

Earlier this year, Musk’s Neuralink company made a major breakthrough in the relationship between technology and humans, by successfully implanting a computer chip into someone’s brain for the first time.

Neuralink was formed in 2016 with the goal of connecting human brains to computers and helping tackle complex neurological conditions.

29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who was left disabled in a car accident several years ago, became the first human being to receive the brain chip in January.

Speaking in the weeks following the implant, Arbaugh said: “The surgery was super easy.”

“I literally was released from the hospital a day later,” he added. “I have no cognitive impairments.”

The Neuralink device is roughly the size of a large coin, and connects thread-like electrodes to the brain.

Once implanted, the chip can connect your brain waves to an app and may be able to help people with neurological conditions.

Related Links:

Elon Musk culls 14,000 jobs at Tesla due to fall in demand for electric cars

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Troubling footage shared by Elon Musk of first human brain chip patient playing chess ‘by thinking’

Elon Musk says his company has implanted a wireless chip in someone’s brain

Topics:

Artificial intelligence,Elon Musk,employment,News,Technology

RELATED ARTICLES

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

Army

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

Death

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

By Ryan Price

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

celebrity news

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

Freezing temperatures predicted for the UK in a matter of weeks

freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures predicted for the UK in a matter of weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Brits should stockpile enough tinned food and water to last three days, government says

Brits

Brits should stockpile enough tinned food and water to last three days, government says

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By JOE

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

Death

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

By Ryan Price

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

By Charlie Herbert

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

Barcelona FC

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

By Luke Davies

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories