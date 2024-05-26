Search icon

Lifestyle

26th May 2024

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

Ryan Price

“Everyone I know hates it!”

WhatsApp users are not happy with a new change that has been introduced to the popular messaging application.

A new update appeared on the service last month which you more than likely have noticed if you’re a user.

The company changed the first letter of the ‘online’ and ‘typing’ indicators to capital letters, when they had previously always been lower case, and everybody was jarred by the seemingly minor change.

On similar messaging apps such as Facebook’s Messenger and Telegram, lower case is the norm.

The new ‘Online’ and ‘Typing’ status indicators caused such a stir amongst online communities that they announced they were backtracking the change.

However, it’s not the only change that has occurred on the app recently that has thrown users for a loop.

The other change was the colour of its interface from blue to green.

This means that many features are now a different colour, including the arrow for sending photos and notifications on the right-hand side of chat lists.

Although this has been the norm for Android users, those who use WhatsApp on Apple products have been left furious at the change, which was introduced in a new update.

“I hate the new green theme on iOS, everyone I know hates it! Give us back the blue one,” one person wrote on X.

“Why did i even update this thing smh,” another penned.

A third put: “TF is this new iOS WhatsApp update? It went from blue to green. I’m struggling with this new colour.”

“WhatsApp green whatever is childish and dramatic, they should change it back to blue,” a fourth said.

However, it seems that the company is set on rolling out the changes further.

The company said they were using colour ‘more intentionally’ to give users an experience where they can ‘focus on the things that matter most on the screen.’

“If you can’t see these changes yet, there may be a short wait before they reach everyone,” they said, via Manchester Evening News. “Please make sure to keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version in the meantime.”

Related Links:

WhatsApp users left fuming after update makes massive change to app

WhatsApp responds after users outraged over changes to chats

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

Topics:

iPhone,Lifestyle,Tech,WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

Battery

The settings change that can make your iPhone battery last longer

By Ryan Price

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

Lifestyle

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By JOE

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

Daily Mail

‘My 29-year-old son’s refusal to move out of home has left me seething with resentment’

By Ryan Price

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

Death

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

By JOE

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

Alejandro Garnacho

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

By Ryan Price

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

adoption

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

By JOE

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

Dublin Airport

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

By Simon Kelly

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

Load more stories