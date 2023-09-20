Search icon

Football

20th Sep 2023

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

Arsenal are back in the Champions League after a long absence

They’re back. After six years away from Europe’s biggest competition, Arsenal are finally back in the Champions League.

Following their second place finish in the Premier League last season, Mikel Arteta’s side were rewarded with a seat back at the top table and will be hoping to go far and leave their mark on the continental stage.

The Gunners find themselves in Group B alongside Sevilla, PSV and Lens. While they are expected to qualify relatively comfortably, the age old cliche of: ‘anything can happen in football’ still stands.

Arsenal’s first game of the competition is against Dutch side PSV and even though many will be flocking down to the Emirates Stadium, the home of the north London club will have a slightly different name for European nights.

Instead, it will be referred to as: The Arsenal Stadium.

Why? It’s quite simple. UEFA regulations.

Arsenal

As per the governing body’s guidelines, stadiums that are sponsored are not officially recognised by UEFA therefore teams are required to change their name.

Manchester City are also in a similar situation and have to change their home name from the Etihad Stadium to the City of Manchester Stadium – which was the ground’s previous title.

Ahead of his first game in the Champions League as a manager, Arteta said: “It’s been a long time for the club since we have been in the competition and obviously it’s the first time for me as a manager, so I’m really looking forward to it. Every time I watched it and we weren’t there, I felt it. I think you put pressure on yourself.

“This club has to be in the Champions League. When I have the job that I have, I have the responsibility to try to bring the club to the biggest stages, to the biggest tournament and then be fighting for them. It was a process but now we are here, we have to make the most out of it.”

Topics:

Arsenal,Champions League,Football,Sport

