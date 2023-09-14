Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

Their stadium will have a new name

Manchester City’ women’s side have made history by becoming the first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure a commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights.

Baby gear brand, Joie, have joined together with the club to name the home of Man City’s women’s side: the Joie stadium.

To celebrate the launch, the Man City women’s team cut a giant orange Joie bow that wrapped around the stadium to celebrate the start of a new era.

Gavin Makel, Managing Director, Manchester City Women, said: “Today is a really significant moment for Manchester City, as we welcome Joie as Official Stadium Naming Partner.

“Not only is this a huge moment for Manchester City Women but also for the wider club as the stadium changes name for the first time since its opening in 2014.

“A Women’s team partner since March this year, Joie shares our commitment to family values and high standards and we’re delighted the brand has chosen to extend its current relationship.

“It is a further reflection of the importance, growth and commercial appeal of Manchester City Women and the wider women’s game and we are excited to work together with Joie to maximise opportunities for families at our matches.”

David Welsh, Senior Managing Director, Joie, added: “Joie is a family-first brand committed to making childhood and family days out as joyful as possible.

“We believe that football offers an unforgettable experience for families and by partnering with Manchester City Women and becoming the Official Stadium Naming Partner, we aim to make it truly accessible for all – whether that’s families with babies or parents of older children who will love playing in the Fan Zone.

“We’re incredibly proud of the steps we are making to help provide an all-inclusive experience and are committed to further developing our offer and ensuring that the Joie Stadium is one of the most family-friendly in the Women’s Super League.”