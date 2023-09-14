Search icon

Football

14th Sep 2023

Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

Callum Boyle

Their stadium will have a new name

Manchester City’ women’s side have made history by becoming the first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure a commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights.

Baby gear brand, Joie, have joined together with the club to name the home of Man City’s women’s side: the Joie stadium.

To celebrate the launch, the Man City women’s team cut a giant orange Joie bow that wrapped around the stadium to celebrate the start of a new era.

Gavin Makel, Managing Director, Manchester City Women, said: “Today is a really significant moment for Manchester City, as we welcome Joie as Official Stadium Naming Partner.

“Not only is this a huge moment for Manchester City Women but also for the wider club as the stadium changes name for the first time since its opening in 2014.

“A Women’s team partner since March this year, Joie shares our commitment to family values and high standards and we’re delighted the brand has chosen to extend its current relationship.

“It is a further reflection of the importance, growth and commercial appeal of Manchester City Women and the wider women’s game and we are excited to work together with Joie to maximise opportunities for families at our matches.”

David Welsh, Senior Managing Director, Joie, added: “Joie is a family-first brand committed to making childhood and family days out as joyful as possible.

“We believe that football offers an unforgettable experience for families and by partnering with Manchester City Women and becoming the Official Stadium Naming Partner, we aim to make it truly accessible for all – whether that’s families with babies or parents of older children who will love playing in the Fan Zone.

“We’re incredibly proud of the steps we are making to help provide an all-inclusive experience and are committed to further developing our offer and ensuring that the Joie Stadium is one of the most family-friendly in the Women’s Super League.”

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The reason why Jude Bellingham snubbed Man United move

Borussia Dortmund

The reason why Jude Bellingham snubbed Man United move

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

Football

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

By Callum Boyle

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

Football

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Yeovil fan cleans up entire away end after defeat to Morecambe Town

Football

Yeovil fan cleans up entire away end after defeat to Morecambe Town

By Wayne Farry

Spanish FA stand firm against La Liga’s attempt to move Catalan derby to Miami

FC Barcelona

Spanish FA stand firm against La Liga’s attempt to move Catalan derby to Miami

By Reuben Pinder

Gary Lineker says he suffered racist abuse during football days because of ‘darkish skin’

Abuse

Gary Lineker says he suffered racist abuse during football days because of ‘darkish skin’

By Danny Jones

England fans boo players taking the knee, again

England (football)

England fans boo players taking the knee, again

By Reuben Pinder

Kylian Mbappé becomes youngest player to reach 30 UCL goals

Football

Kylian Mbappé becomes youngest player to reach 30 UCL goals

By Daniel Brown

Bolton defender instantly regretted his decision to give his jacket to a fan

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton defender instantly regretted his decision to give his jacket to a fan

By Simon Lloyd

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

asteroid

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

By Steve Hopkins

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

By Joseph Loftus

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

By Joseph Loftus

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Fedor Emelianenko “wins” one of the craziest, most controversial fights ever against Fabio Maldonado

EFN 50

Fedor Emelianenko “wins” one of the craziest, most controversial fights ever against Fabio Maldonado

By Ben Kiely

Footage shows No.10 staff joking about Christmas party last year

Boris Johnson

Footage shows No.10 staff joking about Christmas party last year

By Reuben Pinder

Video: Polish strongman smashes out 206kg world record giant log lift

Strongman

Video: Polish strongman smashes out 206kg world record giant log lift

By Ben Kenyon

De Gea posts apology for Manchester United’s performance against Everton

de gea

De Gea posts apology for Manchester United’s performance against Everton

By JOE

Conflicting reports of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United fail to paint a clearer picture

Jose Mourinho

Conflicting reports of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United fail to paint a clearer picture

By Matthew Gault

Does the new Andrea Pirlo play for Bournemouth? That’s what it says here…

Bournemouth

Does the new Andrea Pirlo play for Bournemouth? That’s what it says here…

By JOE

Load more stories