Lionel Messi scores sensational goal on MLS debut

The pass in the build up was another slice of Messi magic

Lionel Messi’s fantasy start to his career in Miami had another new chapter written after he scored on his MLS debut.

Inter Miami are unbeaten since the World Cup winner’s arrival and have won the Leagues Cup as well as gone on to reach the final of the US Open Cup.

While they have had success in the cup, Inter have struggled and found themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference however Messi came off the bench and delivered yet again in the win against the New York Red Bulls.

Messi himself started on the bench with Gerardo Martino opting to give the 36-year-old a bit of a breather amid a busy run of fixtures in recent weeks.

The Argentine was called into action with his side leading 1-0 at the time – courtesy of Diego Gomez’s 37th minute strike – and made his mark in true Messi style.

He made sure of the points with a stunning goal in the 89th minute which sae the ball played out to left back Jordi Alba, who then found his former Barcelona teammate with a rather acrobatic touch.

🎥 Field level views of this beauty of a goal. pic.twitter.com/tObY43S52t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

To anyone else, the pass Messi then played would’ve been impossible, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner then managed to pick out Benjamin Cremaschi with a stunning outside of the foot pass to split the defence.

Cremaschi then returned the favour by getting to the byline before crossing the ball back to Messi, who tapped home from close range.

Messi –> Cremaschi –> MESSI



OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD. pic.twitter.com/NzBKniNExm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

A 2-0 win in New York gave Inter Miami their first league win since May 14.

Related links: