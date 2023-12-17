Bournemouth vs Luton set to be replayed in full

The game was abandoned on 65 minutes after Tom Lockyer collapsed

Luton Town’s game against AFC Bournemouth is set to be replayed in full after it was abandoned following Tom Lockyer’s collapse at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of the game and received medical attention on the field before being stretchered off.

The defender had collapsed previously during a Play-off final last May against Coventry and had to be taken to hospital. He then received heart surgery and was given the all-clear to resume playing as of last June.

The game was suspended on the 65th minute and was then consequently abandoned.

An update later that day confirmed that Lockyer was stable in hospital after doctors had confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest before collapsing.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Premier League Rule L15 states that any match abandoned with the consent of the referee will be replayed, with a date and kick-off time to be arranged by the top-flight’s Board.

