16th Dec 2023

Premier League game abandoned as player collapses during game

Lee Costello

Luton

Breaking news.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has collapsed during his team’s Premier League game against Bournemouth and the players have been led off the field.

The player collapsed midway through the second half, and Lockyer had to receive medical treatment on the field.

After several minutes of being treated, he was eventually stretchered off the pitch, and was applauded by all four sides of the stadium.

Lockyer had collapsed previously during a Play-off final last May against Coventry and had to be taken to hospital. He then received heart surgery and was given the all-clear to resume playing as of last June.

The game was suspended on the 65th minute and was then consequently abandoned.

Once it was confirmed that the game would not be continuing, both sets of teams and managers came out to applaud the fans who remained in the stadium.

The game was 1-1 win it was stopped.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. 

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Latest development

According to talkSPORT the 29-year-old was talking to his wife in the tunnel before being taken to a local hospital.

This is developing story and will be updated as news continues to filter through.

