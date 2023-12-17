Luton Town provide update on Tom Lockyer

Lockyer collapsed in the 65th minute of Luton’s game on Saturday

Luton Town have provided an official update on defender and captain Tom Lockyer.

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Luton’s game against Bournemoth and received medical attention on the field before being stretchered off.

The defender had collapsed previously during a Play-off final last May against Coventry and had to be taken to hospital. He then received heart surgery and was given the all-clear to resume playing as of last June.

The game was suspended on the 65th minute and was then consequently abandoned.

An update later that day confirmed that Lockyer was stable in hospital after doctors had confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest before collapsing.

On Sunday, the Hatters provided a further update on the Wales international’s health in which they asked for people to give Lockyer and his family the privacy they deserve.

It said: “While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

“Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined. We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

