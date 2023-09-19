Search icon

19th Sep 2023

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag

A crucial fixture could determine his future

Fans believe that they have predicted when Manchester United could sack Erik ten Hag.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Dutchman after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday meant that United have picked up just six points from a maximum 15.

United are 13th in the table and some people believe that if results don’t begin to drastically improve quickly then the former Ajax boss could be the next person to fall victim to the sack at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag isn’t the only manager under pressure, with some already questioning Mauricio Pochettino’s equally difficult start to life at Chelsea.

Pochettino has only won one game in charge of the Blues and are 15th in the table.

Chelsea face Man United on December 6 and fans believe that this game could prove to be the end of the road for whoever ends up on the negative end of the result.

Some have even begun to dub the game as “El Sackico”.

One user wrote: “The battle of the big spenders.”

Another said: “The sack race between Ten Hag and Pochettino is heating up.”

Speculation about Ten Hag’s future comes after it emerged that four Man United players were reportedly involved in a dressing room bust-up after the Brighton defeat.

Bruno Fernandes was one of the players said to be involved, allegedly confronting Scott McTominay, while central defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also exchanged words.

