Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson has been fined for possession of crack cocaine

The 48-year-old, who is best known for his work as Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, has been fined for possession of drugs.

He was found with the substances on his person in a Hampstead pub on Boxing Day last year.

The actor plead guilty to being in possession of class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances, and was fined a total of £1,345.

Mail Online reports that the manager of the establishment called the police after smelling crack cocaine fumes coming from the disabled bathroom.

Anderson was then allegedly taken to the police station, where officers discovered he was in possession of crack cocaine, amphetamines, diazepam and pregabalin.

“He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no,” Anderson’s lawyer told the court.

“You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.

“He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people – and because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him inducements.”

Although Peaky Blinders concluded back in 2022, Anderson is set to return for the upcoming film adaptation of the show.

Anderson’s other work includes roles in The Revenant, Top Boy and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.