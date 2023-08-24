Halle Berry ordered to pay ex-husband $8k per month child support plus 4.3% of future income

Halle has to pay $8,000 a month to Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has finalised her divorce from Olivier Martinez.

The legendary Bond girl and John Wick: Chapter 3 actress split with Martinez seven years ago after just three years of marriage.

While they had a prenup in place there were many issues which have been reported in the press over the past few years.

The two actors reportedly had ‘some unresolved issues on custody and child support’ over their son, Maceo, who is now nine, which ended up being taken to court.

Now they’ve come to a formal custody and child support arrangement and Berry now has ‘joint legal and physical custody of Maceo’, reports TMZ.

The publication also reports Berry has to pay Olivier a huge $8,000 a month with additional expenses for Maceo’s health insurance, therapy, and school on top of that.

Berry is reported to have custody of their son on Monday to Wednesday while Olivier will have him Wednesday to Friday.

The pair alternate custody over the weekends.

On top of her regular $8,000 a month to Olivier, it’s believed she will also have to write a check for an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2 million. And on top of that, Berry will have to cover Maceo’s private school tuition and all other activities.

She will also have to pay for his medical and dental insurance, including any additional fees.

While if her son undergoes any therapy, Berry is reported to be footing the bill for that also.

