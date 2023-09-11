Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony at home

Chris Evans is officially a married man.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly tied the knot at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home, according to Page Six.

The Captain America star married the Portuguese actress in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, September 9th.

The actors were joined by their nearest and dearest, including some of Evans’ fellow Marvel stars.

Locals spotted Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski, and Emily Blunt in the area ahead of the ceremony.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky also attended the event.

All guests were asked to sign NDAs, according to Page Six. Evans and Baptista also asked their nearest and dearest to give up their phones during the celebration.

An insider told the publication that guests’ phones were ‘forfeited’ before the couple said ‘I do’.

Actor Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1INgdOtGpU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 11, 2023

Evans has been dating the Mrs Harris Goes To Paris actress since 2021. In November 2022, a source revealed that they had been dating for over a year.

They also revealed that Evans was the happiest he had been in some time.

A source close to the Knives Out star told People that their relationship is very serious.

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Evans has kept his relationship out of the spotlight but occasionally gives fans a glimpse into it on Instagram. Let’s hope the pair shares at least one photo from their big day too.

