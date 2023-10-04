Search icon

04th Oct 2023

Woman wins ‘world’s first’ makeup-free beauty pageant

It was the first heat to feature completely make-up-free contestants in the competition’s 95-year history

A dental nurse has been crowned the winner of Britain’s first ever make-up free beauty pageant – after wowing the judges with her natural beauty.

Natasha Beresford took to the catwalk “bare-faced” to be named Miss London 2023 in the Miss England contest on Friday evening.

The regional heat featured 19 women competing completely make-up-free in a first in the competition’s 95-year history and follows on from the success of similar rounds in previous years where beauty queens were asked to submit pictures without filters, cosmetics or editing.

But this was the first heat to feature only bare-faced beauties – making it Britain’s, and possibly the world’s, first make-up free beauty pageant.

Organisers said the concept aimed to empower women, boost confidence and promote a more realistic body image as it focuses on natural looks.

Natasha, 26, impressed judges by donning a a white lace dress by Shikoba bride – which produces ethically and sustainably-produced wedding dresses in the UK.

After taking the Miss London title, she will now compete in the Miss England final, which will take place later this year.

Natasha started work as a dental nurse at the Royal London Dental Hospital in 2021 where she was dubbed “a real-life tooth fairy” providing treatment to children.

Originally from Sheffield, she now lives in London and works at a private dental practice in Chiswick.

Natasha said of her work: “I find my job really rewarding, over the years I have worked in the NHS, as well as private and urgent care dental practices. “For the future, I would like to do further training in dental radiography and oral health education.

“I also plan on volunteering with Dentaid for their UK outreach dental clinics, where they provide dental care and oral health advice for people experiencing homelessness, survivors of abuse, families in poverty, refugees, cancer patients and people recovering from addiction.”

Nineteen contestants walked the catwalk completely make-up-free wearing their own choice of Boho-themed ethically sourced clothing.

The runners-up included Afrose Ameen, 23, from Lewisham, an engineering student who worked on the Elizabeth Line on the London Underground. Temi Adeyemi, 26, an accounts assistant from Enfield, Middlesex, also placed in the top five with 17-year-old beauty therapy student Alanta Richards, of Surrey.

The public vote winner was Lauren Malone 26, a company founder and CEO, who will join the other four women in the Miss England final.

The beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London and was sponsored by the Cetuem London natural skincare brand.

