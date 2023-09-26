‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

He recently gave his daughter a £200,000 Range Rover as a push present

Turning three isn’t really a milestone birthday, but that didn’t stop one little girl from getting gifts most of us can only dream of.

Valentina’s multi-millionaire dad, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, showered her in presents over the weekend ahead of her big day.

At a Peppa Pig theme-party, the toddler was, presented with gifts including a £50,000 Rolex watch, a diamond bracelet worth £70,000 and her very first pony.

Barrie, 52, posted pictures of his second youngest child – whom he has with his fiance Scott – enjoying her party on social media, where she could be seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cake while her friends sat around a table laden with party food.

The dad-of-eight wrote in the caption that Valentina as the “absolute light of my life”.

He told The Sun of celebrations for his daughter’s birthday, which was on Tuesday: “She has had an incredible weekend of being spoiled. She got her first pony, a new £50k Rolex, a 50 diamond platinum bracelet worth £70k and a whole new wardrobe of clothes for our trip to Miami next week. What else would you get for her third birthday?”

Barrie, who is reportedly worth £200 million, even had a “personal chef” prepare a “full-on Peppa Pig feast” for Valentina and her friends.

The proud dad told the publication he likes spoiling his kids because he doesn’t want to see them struggle in minimum-wage jobs after having “lived that life” himself.

Barrie made his millions with his ex-husband Tony, through business ventures including a surrogacy business and a global medical research company, The Mirror noted.

Then, a few years ago, he began a romance with 29-year-old Scott, the ex-boyfriend of his 23-year-old daughter Saffron. The couple now share Valentina and Romeo – who arrived via surrogate last August.

Defending splurging on his kids, Barrie said he’s sure anyone who had the money would do the same.

He recently gifted Saffron a £200,000 Range Rover as a push present when she welcomed her daughter Marina. Then he got the newborn a house worth £1 million, which the family will rent out to give the infant an income on top of the £5 million trust fund she already had set up by Saffron’s other dad and Barrie’s ex, Tony.

