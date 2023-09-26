Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

‘Not even Mary Poppins fits this list!’

A mother has been slammed for a “ridiculous” advert looking for a babysitter.

Tammy, from the US, put together the ad with some of the requirements any potential babysitter would need to meet.

She was in serious need of a carer to look after her four children “as soon as possible.”

But if she was hoping for some quick replies, Tammy probably could have done with putting together a slightly less demanding set of criteria.

The mum advertised the job for $6 an hour locally, but was asking for someone who was educated to a Master’s Degree level, with no social media accounts, tattoos or piercings.

These weren’t the only criteria she was looking for either.

“Babysitter needed ASAP! I need someone to watch my four kids (aged 2, 3, 5, and 7) from 12pm-6pm Monday to Friday and occasional weekends,” the advert read.

“Must be a great cook and avid cleaner, over 25-years-old. Minimum degree: Master’s Degree.”

Perhaps the most demanding ask was that the person had “no social media accounts” because “I don’t need my kids seeing that.”

The mum also asked that the person doesn’t drink, smoke or vape, and has no tattoos or piercings.

She added that she would carry out a “background check and drug test” on the successful applicant, who must also have their “own transportation.”

The mum-of-four had a very exacting set of demands for a prospective babysitter (Facebook)

When a picture of the advert was shared on social media, many voiced their shock at what the mum was looking for, the Daily Mail reports.

“I wouldn’t do that for $200 a day,” one babysitter said. “You’re never going to find a single human that falls under those qualifications. Even a nun wouldn’t have five professional references or agree to a drug test.”

“I hope this is some kind of joke – the audacity is unbelievable,” another person wrote.

Someone else joked: “Not even Mary Poppins fits this list. Ridiculous.”

“Does Tammy have a Master’s degree – or is she just pulling this out of thin air?” another asked.

