Search icon

lifestyle

26th Sep 2023

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Charlie Herbert

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

‘Not even Mary Poppins fits this list!’

A mother has been slammed for a “ridiculous” advert looking for a babysitter.

Tammy, from the US, put together the ad with some of the requirements any potential babysitter would need to meet.

She was in serious need of a carer to look after her four children “as soon as possible.”

But if she was hoping for some quick replies, Tammy probably could have done with putting together a slightly less demanding set of criteria.

The mum advertised the job for $6 an hour locally, but was asking for someone who was educated to a Master’s Degree level, with no social media accounts, tattoos or piercings.

These weren’t the only criteria she was looking for either.

“Babysitter needed ASAP! I need someone to watch my four kids (aged 2, 3, 5, and 7) from 12pm-6pm Monday to Friday and occasional weekends,” the advert read.

“Must be a great cook and avid cleaner, over 25-years-old. Minimum degree: Master’s Degree.”

Perhaps the most demanding ask was that the person had “no social media accounts” because “I don’t need my kids seeing that.”

The mum also asked that the person doesn’t drink, smoke or vape, and has no tattoos or piercings.

She added that she would carry out a “background check and drug test” on the successful applicant, who must also have their “own transportation.”

The mum-of-four had a very exacting set of demands for a prospective babysitter (Facebook)

When a picture of the advert was shared on social media, many voiced their shock at what the mum was looking for, the Daily Mail reports.

“I wouldn’t do that for $200 a day,” one babysitter said. “You’re never going to find a single human that falls under those qualifications. Even a nun wouldn’t have five professional references or agree to a drug test.”

“I hope this is some kind of joke – the audacity is unbelievable,” another person wrote.

Someone else joked: “Not even Mary Poppins fits this list. Ridiculous.”

“Does Tammy have a Master’s degree – or is she just pulling this out of thin air?” another asked.

Related links:

Children’s TV star admits she puts her son to bed in his school uniform

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

Concerned mum reveals her daughter, 10, wants iPhone, iPad and laptop for Christmas

Topics:

Babysitting,Family,Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo complains Hollywood men aren’t ‘manly’ anymore

kevin sorbo

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo complains Hollywood men aren’t ‘manly’ anymore

By Charlie Herbert

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

Family

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

By Charlie Herbert

Truth behind the ‘ghost poo’ and why it actually happens

Life

Truth behind the ‘ghost poo’ and why it actually happens

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

Alcohol

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

By Charlie Herbert

One in five women happy to let leg, armpit, and bikini lines grow

body hair

One in five women happy to let leg, armpit, and bikini lines grow

By JOE

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

By Joseph Loftus

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Career

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

By Steve Hopkins

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Charity

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

By Steve Hopkins

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

Football

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

By Callum Boyle

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Al Hilal

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

By Callum Boyle

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Edouard Mendy did not win Lev Yashin “because he is African and Senegalese”, claims Beye

Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy did not win Lev Yashin “because he is African and Senegalese”, claims Beye

By Daniel Brown

Kevin De Bruyne breaks Bundesliga assists record

Bundesliga

Kevin De Bruyne breaks Bundesliga assists record

By Nooruddean Choudry

JMSN announces European tour dates for later this year

JMSN

JMSN announces European tour dates for later this year

By Will Lavin

Ryan Reynolds trolls latest fashion trend in new Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds trolls latest fashion trend in new Instagram post

By James Dawson

Alex Iwobi signs new long term contract with Arsenal

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi signs new long term contract with Arsenal

By Reuben Pinder

The ‘champagne machine gun’ is the ultimate party weapon

Champagne

The ‘champagne machine gun’ is the ultimate party weapon

By Jordan Gold

Load more stories