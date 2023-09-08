Search icon

08th Sep 2023

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

Callum Boyle

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

It’s not the first time he’s attempted such a journey

A man who attempted to cross the Atlantic ocean in a human-powered hamster wheel has officially been banned from the sea

Reza Baluchi was 70 nautical miles off Tybee Island, Georgia, on August 26 when the US Coast Guard (USCG) discovered him.

He later revealed he was trying to make his way to the UK.

Baluchi was subsequently arrested in Florida following a three-day stand-off with the USCG.

An affidavit filed against Baluchi explains that the coast guard was transiting in the Atlantic ocean as part of preparations for Hurricane Franklin when they spotted him in his homemade vessel.

He reacted furiously to them intercepting his attempt, and allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone tried to arrest him and also claimed to have a bomb onboard his craft, the Daily Beast reports.

It wasn’t until August 28 that officers were able to get Baluchi to disembark from his vessel, and he was brought ashore on 1 September at the USCG Base in Miami Beach, Florida.

“The Vessel was occupied with one male passenger, later identified as Baluchi,” the criminal complaint reads.

“Upon arriving at the Vessel, USCG officers asked standard boarding questions, to include requesting the registration of the Vessel.

“Baluchi informed the USCG officers that he had a Florida registration on board his Vessel, but he was unable to locate it.

“He also advised USCG officers his intended destination was London, England.

“Based on the condition of the Vessel which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage.”

This is apparently not the first time Baluchi has attempted such a crossing, with court documents stating he attempted similar journeys in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

These all ended in Coast Guard intervention with court documents stating that he may not “go to the ocean or board a vessel on the ocean'”.

He faces charges of obstruction of a boarding, and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

