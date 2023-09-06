Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

It’s not the first time he’s attempted such a journey

A man has been arrested in Florida after police thwarted his attempt to cross the Atlantic ocean in a human-powered hamster wheel.

Reza Baluchi was 70 nautical miles off Tybee Island, Georgia, on August 26 when the US Coast Guard (USCG) discovered him.

He later revealed he was trying to make his way to the UK.

An affidavit filed against Baluchi explains that the coast guard was transiting in the Atlantic ocean as part of preparations for Hurricane Franklin when they spotted him in his homemade vessel.

He reacted furiously to them intercepting his attempt, and allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone tried to arrest him and also claimed to have a bomb onboard his craft, the Daily Beast reports.

It wasn’t until August 28 that officers were able to get Baluchi to disembark from his vessel, and he was brought ashore on 1 September at the USCG Base in Miami Beach, Florida.

“The Vessel was occupied with one male passenger, later identified as Baluchi,” the criminal complaint reads.

“Upon arriving at the Vessel, USCG officers asked standard boarding questions, to include requesting the registration of the Vessel.

“Baluchi informed the USCG officers that he had a Florida registration on board his Vessel, but he was unable to locate it.

“He also advised USCG officers his intended destination was London, England.

“Based on the condition of the Vessel which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage.”

This is apparently not the first time Baluchi has attempted such a crossing, with court documents stating he attempted similar journeys in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

This morning, the #FCSO responded to a call about a vessel washing ashore in the Hammock area.



Thank you to the concerned citizens who reported this. We are happy to announce that the occupant of the vessel is safe with no injuries! #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/zlenQd1tX7 — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) July 24, 2021

These all ended in Coast Guard intervention.

He faces charges of obstruction of a boarding, and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

