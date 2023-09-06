Search icon

lifestyle

06th Sep 2023

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

Charlie Herbert

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

It’s not the first time he’s attempted such a journey

A man has been arrested in Florida after police thwarted his attempt to cross the Atlantic ocean in a human-powered hamster wheel.

Reza Baluchi was 70 nautical miles off Tybee Island, Georgia, on August 26 when the US Coast Guard (USCG) discovered him.

He later revealed he was trying to make his way to the UK.

An affidavit filed against Baluchi explains that the coast guard was transiting in the Atlantic ocean as part of preparations for Hurricane Franklin when they spotted him in his homemade vessel.

He reacted furiously to them intercepting his attempt, and allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone tried to arrest him and also claimed to have a bomb onboard his craft, the Daily Beast reports.

It wasn’t until August 28 that officers were able to get Baluchi to disembark from his vessel, and he was brought ashore on 1 September at the USCG Base in Miami Beach, Florida.

“The Vessel was occupied with one male passenger, later identified as Baluchi,” the criminal complaint reads.

“Upon arriving at the Vessel, USCG officers asked standard boarding questions, to include requesting the registration of the Vessel.

“Baluchi informed the USCG officers that he had a Florida registration on board his Vessel, but he was unable to locate it.

“He also advised USCG officers his intended destination was London, England.

“Based on the condition of the Vessel which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage.”

This is apparently not the first time Baluchi has attempted such a crossing, with court documents stating he attempted similar journeys in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

These all ended in Coast Guard intervention.

He faces charges of obstruction of a boarding, and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

Related links:

World’s first wind-powered cargo ship sets sail with revolutionary metal ‘wings’

Australian sailor says emotional goodbye to dog Bella after three months lost at sea

Topics:

America,Atlantic Ocean,Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

By Charlie Herbert

Dad-of-five collapses and dies while helping son move into university

America

Dad-of-five collapses and dies while helping son move into university

By Steve Hopkins

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

farts

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

By JOE

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

Diet

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

By JOE

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

Football

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

By Callum Boyle

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Man United release statement on Antony

Antony

Man United release statement on Antony

By Callum Boyle

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

By Joseph Loftus

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

Football

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

By Callum Boyle

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

Gaming

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The favourite to direct the new Bond film could be the shot in the arm that the franchise needs

Danny Boyle

The favourite to direct the new Bond film could be the shot in the arm that the franchise needs

By Dave Hanratty

Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Cricket

Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Pakistan series

By Reuben Pinder

Leeds’ Jack Clarke taken to hospital after collapsing during Middlesbrough clash

Football

Leeds’ Jack Clarke taken to hospital after collapsing during Middlesbrough clash

By Reuben Pinder

Demi Lovato tattoos giant spider on their head

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato tattoos giant spider on their head

By Kieran Galpin

Expert reveals the Facebook feature which has you addicted to the app

Facebook

Expert reveals the Facebook feature which has you addicted to the app

By Alan Loughnane

The man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar was stupid enough to live stream his ‘celebrations’ with the award

The man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar was stupid enough to live stream his ‘celebrations’ with the award

By Paul Moore

Load more stories