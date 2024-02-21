Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Feb 2024

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Joseph Loftus

It gave her the ick.

A woman has been left debating dumping the man she’s been dating.

Why, because on a recent date he opted not to buy his own food but instead to eat the leftover food from other diner’s plates.

The anonymous woman shared the pretty questionable anecdote to Mumsnet, explaining that she’s been seeing the man for a few months.

She told of how they went out for lunch at a nearby pub when he spotted leftover sausage on toast on the table next to them.

The woman offered to buy her date lunch but he refused and instead ate the next table’s leftovers saying that he hates to see food wasted.

The woman said that the move gave her the ick, saying that she found it unattractive.

The original post read: “We went out yesterday to a pub for something to eat, at lunchtime. When we got there, the table next to us hadn’t been cleared yet and there was quite a bit of food left on plates. 

“I asked him what he wanted to eat for lunch, and he said he would just eat some leftover toast and sausages from the uncleared table. I thought he was joking and laughed. But he actually meant it. 

“He took two pieces of left over, cold toast and some sausages and proceeded to eat them, with no plate. I said I would buy him lunch and he didn’t need to eat leftovers! He said he couldn’t stand wasted food. 

“I ordered my own lunch and ate it, alone, as he had already gobbled up the leftovers from the people who had left.

She then asked: “Would this put you off someone? Or should I more be accommodating?! In all honesty, it made me feel very uncomfortable and I found it very unattractive. How would this make you feel, can I ask?”

Some people in the comments, however, argued that she shouldn’t rush into ending things, saying it’s only a flaw.

The woman added that her date has never done this before, but has suggested it.

While most people who responded said that it was a huge ick, many others said she should give him another chance.

One forum user wrote: “Is there any relevant context, before you rush to dump him? Did he grow up in poverty or with money really tight?”

Another added: “I wouldn’t like this either but it makes me wonder has he ever been really poor or homeless.”

A third said: “I kinda sympathise with him because of hate leftovers.. I hate waste. When you see barely touched plates of food that are just going to be thrown away…

“However I’ve never actually done this. On a hygiene level it’s a bit dubious. I think it’s reasonable to be a bit put off by it. If he is a lovely guy and this is the only issue I might overlook it.”

What do you think?

