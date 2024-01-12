Search icon

12th Jan 2024

BBC issues fresh warning to people who don't pay their TV license

The BBC license fee is one of the most contested parts of British life.

Whether you like it or not, it is the law that if you watch any live TV, including on other channels such as ITV and Channel 4, you have to pay up.

Additionally, if you ever watch anything on BBC iPlayer, you should be paying for your license.

If you don’t pay the fee, you could potentially land yourself in court and being forced to pay a £1,000 fine, on top of court costs.

Considering the fee itself is £159 for the year, it’s understandable why so many people choose to abide by the law.

However, with it rising to £169.50, the BBC has issued a fresh warning over not paying the fee.

“A TV Licence provides cover for anyone watching or recording a TV programme on any channel; watching live content on streaming services; and using BBC iPlayer,” a spokesperson told LADBible.

“Information is available on the TV Licensing website and via the customer services team, who can help with any queries.

“TV Licensing’s primary aim is to help people stay licensed and avoid prosecution – which is always a last resort. We are doing all we can to help people and offer a range of concessions and payment schemes which support people who fall into financial difficulty.

“If it is necessary to consider prosecution we apply evidential and public interest tests.”

