23rd Jan 2024

PlayStation users can get a bonus free download without the need for PS Plus

Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation fans, nab a free download now

Although January may be almost over, the cold, wet and dark don’t seem to be going anywhere.

However, it’s alright cause that means you’ve got more time to stay indoors and play games.

Even better news – PlayStation users are currently able to nab a host of free bonus downloads without the need for PlayStation Plus.

Members of the PlayStation Stars Campaigns loyalty scheme can grab a freebie, with the only condition being that you have to have played one of these games:

  • Viewfinder
  • Superliminal
  • The Witness
  • The Talos Principle 2
  • Puzzling Places

“Sharpen your mind with these beautiful puzzle games,” the Stars blog reads. “Each one offers a unique blend of brain-bending puzzles and eye-catching artwork to put your problem-solving skills to the test.”

If you meet this criteria, then you can nab yourself a Synaptic Feedback Digital Collectible, costing you absolutely nothing at all.

Don’t worry if you’re not already a member of the PlayStation Stars scheme, as it’s free to sign up and you can do so here.

