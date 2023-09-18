McDonald’s offer huge discount on entire menu today in rare deal

The clock is ticking

McDonald’s is doing its bit to make Monday a little more bearable.

The fast food giant is offering 15 per cent off the entire menu – for one day only.

But you’ll need to download the McDonald’s app to cash-in on the deals.

Once you’ve got the app, head to the ‘Offers’ section and the deal will be available.

To qualify for the discount, fast food fans will need to spend £8.

The deal is valid from 12.01am today until 11.59pm tonight. But, you can only use it once, so best to consider your oder.

You can check out the full terms and conditions here.

McDonald’s launched its first reward scheme in July last year.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said at the time: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to our brilliant charity partners, which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people and families across the country. “We were delighted with the response from customers during our recent trial and I am so pleased we’re able to launch nationwide today.”

A pound if worth 100 points. When customers have enough, they can exchange those for a free item off the menu.

Customers can also donate the points to McDonald’s charities, including Children in Need and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Points are converted directly into cash donations, with 1,500 points becoming £1.50, 2,500 points £2.50, and 4,000 points, donation of £4.00.

