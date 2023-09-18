Search icon

Food

18th Sep 2023

McDonald’s offer huge discount on entire menu today in rare deal

Steve Hopkins

The clock is ticking

McDonald’s is doing its bit to make Monday a little more bearable.

The fast food giant is offering 15 per cent off the entire menu – for one day only.

But you’ll need to download the McDonald’s app to cash-in on the deals.

Once you’ve got the app, head to the ‘Offers’ section and the deal will be available.

To qualify for the discount, fast food fans will need to spend £8.

The deal is valid from 12.01am today until 11.59pm tonight. But, you can only use it once, so best to consider your oder.

You can check out the full terms and conditions here.

McDonald’s launched its first reward scheme in July last year.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said at the time: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to our brilliant charity partners, which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people and families across the country. “We were delighted with the response from customers during our recent trial and I am so pleased we’re able to launch nationwide today.”

A pound if worth 100 points. When customers have enough, they can exchange those for a free item off the menu.

Customers can also donate the points to McDonald’s charities, including Children in Need and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Points are converted directly into cash donations, with 1,500 points becoming £1.50, 2,500 points £2.50, and 4,000 points, donation of £4.00.

Related links:

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

McDonald’s worker reveals they ignore drive-thru customers who do this one thing

Single bite of Thai dish can give you liver cancer

Topics:

Fast Food,McDonalds

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores today

Fast Food

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This is the most expensive cheese in the world, and it comes from donkeys

Cheese

This is the most expensive cheese in the world, and it comes from donkeys

By Tony Cuddihy

West Ham fans invited to drink pints and eat fondue in Swiss chalet overlooking London Stadium

Food

West Ham fans invited to drink pints and eat fondue in Swiss chalet overlooking London Stadium

By Jack Peat

Salt Bae told restaurant staff to queue outside and pose as customers, former employees claim

Salt Bae

Salt Bae told restaurant staff to queue outside and pose as customers, former employees claim

By Jack Peat

Lidl are selling one of the world’s best wines at a ridiculously cheap price

Alcohol

Lidl are selling one of the world’s best wines at a ridiculously cheap price

By Paul Moore

The best takeaway in the UK has been revealed

Food

The best takeaway in the UK has been revealed

By Paul Moore

McDonald’s launches an even bigger Big Mac

Big Mac

McDonald’s launches an even bigger Big Mac

By Matt Tate

Sara Pascoe says there are multiple predators in the comedy industry

Comedy

Sara Pascoe says there are multiple predators in the comedy industry

By Charlie Herbert

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

By Joseph Loftus

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Channel 4

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

By Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

dannii minogue

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

By Charlie Herbert

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

First pictures of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

mister rogers

First pictures of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

By Oli Dugmore

New Zealand to hand out free period products to all students

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand to hand out free period products to all students

By JOE

Man says service on flight was “abhorrent” after he refused to move for family

AmITheAsshole

Man says service on flight was “abhorrent” after he refused to move for family

By Danny Jones

Manchester United fans are all in agreement about Marcus Rashford

Football

Manchester United fans are all in agreement about Marcus Rashford

By Paul Moore

Alan Shearer shocked by pair of England snubs from Gareth Southgate

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer shocked by pair of England snubs from Gareth Southgate

By Darragh Murphy

Loads of people did not enjoy the first episode of the new Top Gear

Cars

Loads of people did not enjoy the first episode of the new Top Gear

By Carl Anka

Load more stories