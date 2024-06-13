Search icon

13th Jun 2024

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

Stephen Porzio

The show is set in an ‘eerie lakeside town where an arson, missing persons cold case, and an illicit triangle are intricately intertwined’.

The BBC has released new images from its upcoming crime drama The Jetty, which looks like it could be a must-watch for fans of Happy Valley.

Instead of Happy Valley’s Yorkshire setting, The Jetty takes place in an “eerie lakeside town” in Lancashire and centres around a female detective (Jenna Coleman, Doctor Who) and her investigation into a sprawling case.

The plot synopsis reads: “When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning (Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.”

Described as a blend of a coming-of-age drama and a detective mystery thriller, The Jetty was written and created by Cat Jones (Harlots, Wolfe).

It boasts a large cast which also includes Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus), Arthur Hughes (Shardlake), Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell), Elliot Cowan (Peaky Blinders), Matthew McNulty (Cleaning Up), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co.), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You)

Comprising of four episodes, filming on The Jetty has wrapped and the series will launch “soon” on BBC One.

You can check out more images from the show on the BBC’s website here.

