Search icon

Entertainment

12th Jun 2024

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

Stephen Porzio

The series is a reboot of both a classic novel and movie.

Presumed Innocent, a new legal thriller series starring Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, has just premiered on Apple TV+.

The show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by lawyer Scott Turow that was previously made into an acclaimed 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford.

The new limited series sees Gyllenhaal (Ambulance, Nocturnal Animals) step into the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who finds himself implicated in the murder of his colleague Carolyn (Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World).

This is because Rusty, who is married to Barbara (Irish Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, Loving), was having an affair with Carolyn.

The 2024 version of Presumed Innocent is created by TV veteran and legal thriller expert David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, A Man in Full) and also features amongst its cast Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven).

And coinciding with the series’ premiere on Apple TV+, reviews for the show have started flooding in – with it currently holding a high critics score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read a sample of some of these positive reviews right here:

The Daily Beast: “Should be the television talk of the summer, which is fitting considering Turow’s novel has long been an ideal beach read.”

Entertainment Weekly: “Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor accused of his mistress’ murder, Presumed Innocent is a reminder that David E. Kelley is still a master at the fading art of traditional TV storytelling.”

RogerEbert.com: “This is David E. Kelley working in the register he excels at: a legal thriller with just enough interpersonal relationship drama and a touch of mystery.”

ScreenAnarchy: “The extended length also allows more space for the actors, especially Ruth Negga… [it] gives room for her to reflect her character’s shifting moods and attitudes toward her husband and on behalf of her children.”

Variety: “Entirely watchable, Presumed Innocent is one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years.”

The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent are streaming now on Apple TV+, with the remaining six to be released weekly.

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Blue Ruin

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

Eddie Hall

Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

By JOE

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Aliens

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Blue Ruin

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

By Ryan Price

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

Euro 2028

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories