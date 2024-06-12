A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

The series is a reboot of both a classic novel and movie.

Presumed Innocent, a new legal thriller series starring Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, has just premiered on Apple TV+.

The show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by lawyer Scott Turow that was previously made into an acclaimed 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford.

The new limited series sees Gyllenhaal (Ambulance, Nocturnal Animals) step into the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who finds himself implicated in the murder of his colleague Carolyn (Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World).

This is because Rusty, who is married to Barbara (Irish Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, Loving), was having an affair with Carolyn.

The 2024 version of Presumed Innocent is created by TV veteran and legal thriller expert David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, A Man in Full) and also features amongst its cast Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven).

And coinciding with the series’ premiere on Apple TV+, reviews for the show have started flooding in – with it currently holding a high critics score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read a sample of some of these positive reviews right here:

The Daily Beast: “Should be the television talk of the summer, which is fitting considering Turow’s novel has long been an ideal beach read.”

Entertainment Weekly: “Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor accused of his mistress’ murder, Presumed Innocent is a reminder that David E. Kelley is still a master at the fading art of traditional TV storytelling.”

RogerEbert.com: “This is David E. Kelley working in the register he excels at: a legal thriller with just enough interpersonal relationship drama and a touch of mystery.”

ScreenAnarchy: “The extended length also allows more space for the actors, especially Ruth Negga… [it] gives room for her to reflect her character’s shifting moods and attitudes toward her husband and on behalf of her children.”

Variety: “Entirely watchable, Presumed Innocent is one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years.”

The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent are streaming now on Apple TV+, with the remaining six to be released weekly.

