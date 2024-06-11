Search icon

Entertainment

11th Jun 2024

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It also features several of the most famous actors of recent years.

Prime Video has just added Smokin’ Aces, the crazy 2006 action movie which boasts an outrageously stacked ensemble cast.

Written and directed by action maestro Joe Carnahan (Copshop, The Grey, Narc), the film revolves around Las Vegas magician and wannabe gangster Buddy ‘Aces’ Israel (Jeremy Piven) who has a $1 million bounty placed on his head by a powerful crime boss.

When Aces agrees to testify against the mob, two FBI agents (Ray Liotta and Ryan Reynolds) are tasked with the difficult job of protecting him.

This is as a motley assortment of bounty hunters and hit men converge on the magician’s Lake Tahoe encampment to take him out and collect a hefty reward.

Co-starring in the movie as the many, many people trying either capture, kill or protect Aces are Alicia Keys, Andy Garcia, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, Common, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Kevin Durand, Matthew Fox, Néstor Carbonell, Peter Berg, Taraji P. Henson and Tommy Flanagan.

Described by its writer-director as It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World with dark humour and heavy violence, Smokin’ Aces – thanks to its high-concept premise and rogues’ gallery of unhinged killers – nearly entirely consists of tense showdowns and highly-stylised action set-pieces.

And despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, it was a box office hit and has gone on to develop a cult following – even getting a decent direct-to-DVD prequel in 2010.

You can check out a sample of some of the positive reviews for the original right here:

Entertainment Weekly: “You can’t take it seriously, but the movie is as lively as it is debased.”

IGN Movies: “Smokin’ Aces isn’t the most original endeavour, but it has enough wit, action and dramatic weight to carve out its own rightful place of honour in the crime film genre.”

Los Angeles Times: “A grindhouse-inspired concoction that may not contain a shred of originality, but it is executed with unbridled bombast and glee.”

Rolling Stone: “Best consumed with pizza and lots of brewskis, Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces is shamelessly and unapologetically a guy movie.”

Smokin’ Aces is streaming on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland right now.

Read more:

Topics:

action,Ben Affleck,Prime Video,Ray Liotta,Ryan Reynolds,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

Peter Andre

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

By Charlie Herbert

YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

ben potter

YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

By Charlie Herbert

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Load more stories