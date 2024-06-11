Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It also features several of the most famous actors of recent years.

Prime Video has just added Smokin’ Aces, the crazy 2006 action movie which boasts an outrageously stacked ensemble cast.

Written and directed by action maestro Joe Carnahan (Copshop, The Grey, Narc), the film revolves around Las Vegas magician and wannabe gangster Buddy ‘Aces’ Israel (Jeremy Piven) who has a $1 million bounty placed on his head by a powerful crime boss.

When Aces agrees to testify against the mob, two FBI agents (Ray Liotta and Ryan Reynolds) are tasked with the difficult job of protecting him.

This is as a motley assortment of bounty hunters and hit men converge on the magician’s Lake Tahoe encampment to take him out and collect a hefty reward.

Co-starring in the movie as the many, many people trying either capture, kill or protect Aces are Alicia Keys, Andy Garcia, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, Common, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Kevin Durand, Matthew Fox, Néstor Carbonell, Peter Berg, Taraji P. Henson and Tommy Flanagan.

Described by its writer-director as It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World with dark humour and heavy violence, Smokin’ Aces – thanks to its high-concept premise and rogues’ gallery of unhinged killers – nearly entirely consists of tense showdowns and highly-stylised action set-pieces.

And despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, it was a box office hit and has gone on to develop a cult following – even getting a decent direct-to-DVD prequel in 2010.

You can check out a sample of some of the positive reviews for the original right here:

Entertainment Weekly: “You can’t take it seriously, but the movie is as lively as it is debased.”

IGN Movies: “Smokin’ Aces isn’t the most original endeavour, but it has enough wit, action and dramatic weight to carve out its own rightful place of honour in the crime film genre.”

Los Angeles Times: “A grindhouse-inspired concoction that may not contain a shred of originality, but it is executed with unbridled bombast and glee.”

Rolling Stone: “Best consumed with pizza and lots of brewskis, Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces is shamelessly and unapologetically a guy movie.”

Smokin’ Aces is streaming on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland right now.

Read more: