Search icon

Entertainment

07th Jun 2024

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Stephen Porzio

From the director of Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, the film has been called one of 2024’s best so far.

Hit Man has just been added to Netflix, the new already acclaimed crime comedy movie starring Glen Powell (Anyone but You, Top Gun: Maverick).

Co-written by Powell alongside director Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, School of Rock), the actor in the film plays a straight-laced professor who discovers he has a hidden talent for posing as a fake hit man.

Assuming false identities to entrap criminals for the local police, the situation quickly changes though when he meets his match in a client who steals his heart (Adria Arjona – Andor, Triple Frontier).

Inspired by a true story, Hit Man has earned rave reviews on the festival circuit – with critics lavishing praise on the chemistry between Arjona and Powell, the movie’s twisty plot, its blend of different genres and its deeper themes about identity.

Currently holding a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes – making it one of 2024’s best reviewed films so far – it is now streaming on Netflix where it can be discovered by a much larger audience.

You can read a sample of some of the raves for Hit Man right here:

CTV’s Your Morning: “Hit Man is a rom-com, a film noir, a Coen Brothers-like comic thriller. It’s nothing short of a miracle that it can be all those things.”

Empire: “Glen Powell achieves certified movie-star status and Adria Arjona shines in this slick, seductive romantic thriller. Don’t let it get buried in your Netflix watch list.”

The New Republic: “Powell’s performance is outstanding. He plays against his own newly popularised persona as Hollywood’s latest cardboard-cutout hunk du jour, gamely modulating his voice, the tilt of his head, the glare in his eyes ever slightly.”

RogerEbert.com: “A comedy/thriller that’s in equal parts charming, nerve-wracking, and ethically challenging.”

Seattle Times: “Hit Man offers pleasure on numerous fronts: the playful chemistry between Powell and Arjona; the funny camaraderie between Gary and the cops; the screenplay’s elegantly twisty triangles.”

Hit Man is streaming on Netflix right now.

Read more:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

Aardman Animation

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

celebrity

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

By Ryan Price

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories