Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

From the director of Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, the film has been called one of 2024’s best so far.

Hit Man has just been added to Netflix, the new already acclaimed crime comedy movie starring Glen Powell (Anyone but You, Top Gun: Maverick).

Co-written by Powell alongside director Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, School of Rock), the actor in the film plays a straight-laced professor who discovers he has a hidden talent for posing as a fake hit man.

Assuming false identities to entrap criminals for the local police, the situation quickly changes though when he meets his match in a client who steals his heart (Adria Arjona – Andor, Triple Frontier).

Inspired by a true story, Hit Man has earned rave reviews on the festival circuit – with critics lavishing praise on the chemistry between Arjona and Powell, the movie’s twisty plot, its blend of different genres and its deeper themes about identity.

Currently holding a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes – making it one of 2024’s best reviewed films so far – it is now streaming on Netflix where it can be discovered by a much larger audience.

You can read a sample of some of the raves for Hit Man right here:

CTV’s Your Morning: “Hit Man is a rom-com, a film noir, a Coen Brothers-like comic thriller. It’s nothing short of a miracle that it can be all those things.”

Empire: “Glen Powell achieves certified movie-star status and Adria Arjona shines in this slick, seductive romantic thriller. Don’t let it get buried in your Netflix watch list.”

The New Republic: “Powell’s performance is outstanding. He plays against his own newly popularised persona as Hollywood’s latest cardboard-cutout hunk du jour, gamely modulating his voice, the tilt of his head, the glare in his eyes ever slightly.”

RogerEbert.com: “A comedy/thriller that’s in equal parts charming, nerve-wracking, and ethically challenging.”

Seattle Times: “Hit Man offers pleasure on numerous fronts: the playful chemistry between Powell and Arjona; the funny camaraderie between Gary and the cops; the screenplay’s elegantly twisty triangles.”

Hit Man is streaming on Netflix right now.

