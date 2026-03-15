Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal swipe at mum Victoria on Mother’s Day

He posted a message for his mother-in-law

With a social media post, Brooklyn Beckham has posted a message for a mum on Mother's Day, but not for his mum, Victoria.

In the UK, people celebrate their mums on March 15 while it is usually done in May in the US.

Brooklyn, 27, recently has been involved in a lengthy feud which became public after he wrote a scathing Instagram post about his parents, David and Victoria.

He claimed that his mum had danced “inappropriately” against him during his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Following the start of that feud, things have heated up as his parents claimed he blocked them on social media.

Brooklyn posted a tribute photo of himself, his wife, and his mother-in-law Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“Happy birthday to the best mother in law x love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day”, he captioned the photo.

While he didn’t send a message to his mum Victoria, her hubby, David, did get up a post of her from the time when she was pregnant.

“Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mummy….. You are an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be to our 4 amazing children.. We love you so much and I'm so thankful for the family we have created. Have a special Mother's Day because if there's one person that deserves it it's you. I love you”, David, 50, wrote.