Cillian Murphy releases emotional statement as Peaky Blinders film is confirmed by Netflix

‘This one’s for the fans’

Netflix has confirmed that a Peaky Blinders film is on the way, with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for the project.

The streaming platform confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday night.

Sharing a picture of the script, which has been written by the show creator Stephen Knight, a Netflix post on X said:”Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.”

The post also included a statement from Murphy about his return as the iconic Shelby brother, with the actor saying it was “for the fans.”

He said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.



“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Whilst rumours of Murphy’s return as the Shelby family patriarch have swirled for a while, this is the first time the Irishman has confirmed his involvement.

He has always made it clear he was open to reprising his iconic role if he liked the premise and script of the film though, telling GQ in February: “I’ve always said I’m open to it if there’s more story. I do love how the show ended. And I love the ambiguity of it. And I’m really proud of what we did. But I’m always open to a good script.”

Earlier this year, Knight had said Murphy was “definitely returning” for the Peaky Blinders film, and also revealed that the movie would start filming in Digbeth in September.

In an interview with Esquire, Knight also teased the cast of the movie, suggesting that it will feature some of season six’s characters: “In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film.

“I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

We’re still none the wiser about a planned release date for the Peaky Blinders film, but if filming isn’t getting underway until September, then it’s unlikely we’ll get to see it until the end of 2025.

Related links:

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British